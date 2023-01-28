Photos: Pine Island Winter Fest brings the excitement

PINE ISLAND — Whether it was getting to know a local sheriff deputy over a friendly game of hockey or flying down a hill in a cardboard sled, there was plenty of excitement Saturday during the Pine Island Winter Fest.

The festival, which has been held for over a decade, also included luminary ski and walking trails, family bingo, and a soup and chili feed, among other events.

A couple of racers prepare to launch down the hill during the Pine Island Winter Fest cardboard sled races, held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

One of the sledders received a little help from a more experienced driver during the Pine Island Winter Fest cardboard sled races, held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Terror or excitement? It was sometimes hard to tell as sledders sped down the hill during the cardboard sled races, which were part of the Pine Island Winter Fest on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Sledders collide in a race to the bottom during the cardboard sled races, which were part of the Pine Island Winter Fest, held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

A sledder geared up to the max for her turn down the hill during the Pine Island Winter Fest cardboard sled races, held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Five-year-old Jaden Monosmith and Goodhue Sheriff Deputy Jen Hofschulte practice passing to each other during the "skate with a cop" event, which was part of the Pine Island Winter Fest, held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Five-year-old Jaden Monosmith speaks with Goodhue Sheriff Deputy Jen Hofschulte during the "skate with a cop" event, which was part of the Pine Island Winter Fest on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Karen Ruegg strategizes during a round of dominoes on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Pine Island Senior Center. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Linda Kelly announces a number during a round of bingo during the Pine Island Winter Fest, held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin