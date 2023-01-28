Photos: Pine Island Winter Fest brings the excitement
The event has been held for more than a decade in Pine Island.
PINE ISLAND — Whether it was getting to know a local sheriff deputy over a friendly game of hockey or flying down a hill in a cardboard sled, there was plenty of excitement Saturday during the Pine Island Winter Fest.
The festival, which has been held for over a decade, also included luminary ski and walking trails, family bingo, and a soup and chili feed, among other events.
