Photos: Pine Island Winter Fest brings the excitement

The event has been held for more than a decade in Pine Island.

Pine Island 1.jpg
Six-year-old Carter Mason braces himself for a ride down the hill during the cardboard sled race during the Pine Island Winter Fest on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
January 28, 2023 05:11 PM
PINE ISLAND — Whether it was getting to know a local sheriff deputy over a friendly game of hockey or flying down a hill in a cardboard sled, there was plenty of excitement Saturday during the Pine Island Winter Fest.

The festival, which has been held for over a decade, also included luminary ski and walking trails, family bingo, and a soup and chili feed, among other events.

Pine Island 3.jpg
A couple of racers prepare to launch down the hill during the Pine Island Winter Fest cardboard sled races, held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG_6578.JPG
One of the sledders received a little help from a more experienced driver during the Pine Island Winter Fest cardboard sled races, held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Pine Island 2.jpg
Terror or excitement? It was sometimes hard to tell as sledders sped down the hill during the cardboard sled races, which were part of the Pine Island Winter Fest on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG_6512.JPG
Sledders collide in a race to the bottom during the cardboard sled races, which were part of the Pine Island Winter Fest, held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG_6606.JPG
A sledder geared up to the max for her turn down the hill during the Pine Island Winter Fest cardboard sled races, held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG_6348.JPG
Five-year-old Jaden Monosmith and Goodhue Sheriff Deputy Jen Hofschulte practice passing to each other during the "skate with a cop" event, which was part of the Pine Island Winter Fest, held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG_6384.JPG
Five-year-old Jaden Monosmith speaks with Goodhue Sheriff Deputy Jen Hofschulte during the "skate with a cop" event, which was part of the Pine Island Winter Fest on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG_6614.JPG
Karen Ruegg strategizes during a round of dominoes on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Pine Island Senior Center.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG_6635.JPG
Linda Kelly announces a number during a round of bingo during the Pine Island Winter Fest, held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG_6661.JPG
Laura and William McCurdy inch their way closer to a bingo during the Pine Island Winter Fest on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
