SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Primary Day, Minnesota First Congressional District Special Election

Voters took part in Primary Day and the Minnesota First Congressional District Special Election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Primary Day/CD1 Special Election
Voters take part in Primary Day and the Minnesota First Congressional District Special Election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Hoover Elementary School in Northwest Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe AhlquistTucker Allen Covey
August 09, 2022 12:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Primary Day/CD1 Special Election
Election Judge Rick Wood waits for curbside voters for Primary Day and the Minnesota First Congressional District Special Election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Hoover Elementary School in Northwest Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Primary Day/CD1 Special Election
"I Voted" stickers for Primary Day and the Minnesota First Congressional District Special Election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Hoover Elementary School in Northwest Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Primary Day/CD1 Special Election
Voters take part in Primary Day and the Minnesota First Congressional District Special Election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Hoover Elementary School in Northwest Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Primary Day/CD1 Special Election
A sign points voters in the right direction for Primary Day and the Minnesota First Congressional District Special Election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Hoover Elementary School in Northwest Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Primary Day/CD1 Special Election
Voters take part in Primary Day and the Minnesota First Congressional District Special Election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Hoover Elementary School in Northwest Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGELECTION 2022GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested on suspicion of drug possession
Rochester police pulled over the driver along U.S. Highway 52 during rush hour on Monday.
August 09, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
RPD - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Crash on Valleyhigh Drive injures driver, bystander
Driver rolled car, hitting a parked vehicle and a residence, causing damage.
August 09, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester coffee roaster providing relief for Ukrainians
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 09, 2022 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Local
Photos: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in downtown Rochester
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walked through downtown Rochester on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
August 08, 2022 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist