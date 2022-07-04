SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Photos: Pro-Choice rally held at the Olmsted County Government Center on Monday, July 4, 2022

Rally attendants held signs and chanted in protest of the recent Supreme Court ruling which over-turned Roe v. Wade in Rochester on July 4.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 04, 2022 05:38 PM
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
Zara Boon yells chants into a bullhorn on the corner of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue in front of the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
A large group chants and waves handmade signs, part of a pro-choice rally, on the corner of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue in front of the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
Holland Michog (center) hands out popsicles, cold water and signs to those who need them at the pro-choice rally held on the corner of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue in front of the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
Marcia Latz (center left) chants with the group at a pro-choice rally on the corner of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue in front of the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022. "I'm 70 years old, I marched on Washington twice to protect our choice. Here I am 50 years later, out here. I don't need abortion anymore in my life, but I want every woman to have that choice." Latz said.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
Rally goers hold signs and chant on the corner of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue in front of the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022 during a pro-choice rally.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
Drivers place signs in their windows and honk as they pass the pro-choice rally on the corner of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue in front of the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
Marcia Latz chants with the group at a pro-choice rally on the corner of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue in front of the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022. "I will be here every time they march, every time they walk, every time they protest because it is a right that we earned and we deserves and we should never have to go back to using coat hangers as a means to protect our lives and our bodies," Latz said.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
Handmade signs and a cooler full of popsicles and water for the pro-choice rally attendees on the corner of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue in front of the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pro-Choice Rally 0704
Rocky Nisbit and Holland Michog take a selfie with their signs during a pro-choice rally on the corner of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue in front of the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

