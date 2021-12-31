SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Photos: Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou

A rally took place in Austin, Minnesota, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in response to the death of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast after a more than 24-hour standoff.

Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Dorothy Gales, fiance of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast, chants during a rally outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
December 30, 2021 08:10 PM
Share
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Antranette Smith, a cousin of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast, hugs Dorothy Gales, Fiafonou's fiance, as a rally takes place outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Family members sing as a rally takes place outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota, in response to the death of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast after a more than 24-hour standoff.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
A makeshift memorial is made on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, outside the Kwik Trip where 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
A rally takes place outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota, in response to the death of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast after a more than 24-hour standoff.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
David Kodzode, a cousin of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast, sings with other family members as a rally takes place outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Dorothy Gales, fiance of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast, leads a chant on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, outside the Kwik Trip where Fiafonou was killed in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Antranette Smith, a cousin of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast, takes part in a rally takes place outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Protesters blocking a street confront a driver outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center before the driver turned around during a rally on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota, in response to the death of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast after a more than 24-hour standoff.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Dorothy Gales, fiance of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast, chants during a rally outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Dorothy Gales, fiance of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast, leads a chant on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, outside the Kwik Trip where Fiafonou was killed in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
David Kodzode, a cousin of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast, sings with other family members as a rally takes place outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Protesters pray as a rally takes place outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota, in response to the death of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast after a more than 24-hour standoff.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Dorothy Gales, fiance of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast, leads a chant on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, outside the Kwik Trip where Fiafonou was killed in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
A makeshift memorial is made on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, outside the Kwik Trip where 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Protesters gather on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, outside the Kwik Trip where 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGAUSTIN
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts