News | Local

Photos: Public Visitation for Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Truman, Minnestota

A public visitation was held for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.

030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5611.jpg
People enter the church to pay respects during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 05, 2022 11:30 AM
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5227.jpg
Flags are seen on the hearse parked during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5159.jpg
The hearse sits outside the church during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5155.jpg
People enter the church to pay respects during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5165.jpg
People enter the church to pay respects during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5188.jpg
The hearse sits outside the church during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5199.jpg
People enter the church to pay respects during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5216.jpg
People enter the church to pay respects during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5222.jpg
People enter the church to pay respects during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5221.jpg
People enter the church to pay respects during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5481.jpg
People enter the church to pay respects during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5470.jpg
People enter the church to pay respects during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5527.jpg
People enter the church to pay respects during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5571.jpg
People enter the church to pay respects during public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5585.jpg
A sign rests in a window outside of public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-JIM-HAGEDORN-5618.jpg
Signs are placed in a windshield outside of public visitation for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Truman, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

