Photos: Race day at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley on Saturday, July 9, 2022
Drivers in two different classes raced including the 75 lap Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 9.
We are part of The Trust Project.
‘We’re living in the dark ages’: Those who experienced life pre-Roe speak out against the Dobbs ruling
At the Rochester for Roe rally in Peace Plaza Saturday, July 9, 2022, three participants spoke about life before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and where the U.S. is headed in a post-Roe world.
Local mosques held three joint prayers throughout Saturday morning at the downtown mosque and Rochester Community and Technical College, with a celebration planned for later in the afternoon at Silver Lake.
People crowded into Peace Plaza for the Rochester for Roe rally on Saturday, July 9.
Rochester Park Board is slated to receive updated reports on options for city golf courses ahead of effort to gauge public opinion.