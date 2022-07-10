SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Race day at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley on Saturday, July 9, 2022

Drivers in two different classes raced including the 75 lap Gopher 50 on Saturday, July 9.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 10, 2022 01:13 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Gopher 50
A Super Late Model chassis on the weigh station at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Scott Guthrie from John Doelle Racing checks the suspension and frame of a USRA Modified chassis ahead of the hot laps run at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Scott Guthrie from John Doelle Racing checks the suspension and frame of a USRA Modified chassis ahead of the hot laps run at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Ricky McGuire smooths out the tire surface to achieve better grip on the inherently low grip dirt surface of Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Drivers gather in the Napa Auto Parts courtesy tent to sign autographs and meet with fans at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
A team member works to fit the tires to the USRA Modified chassis due to run in a hot laps session at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
A man looks out over the pits from the highest part of the grandstands at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
The race director waves the green flag after a series of cooldown laps of the USRA Modifieds hot lap session at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
USRA Modifieds with roughly 600 horsepower engines begin their hot laps, throwing the dirt from the track surface high into the air at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Fans crowd into the stands to stake out the best seat to watch the events including the Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
A young boy and girl watch the USRA Modifieds on their hot lap runs at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
During the hot lap session of the USRA Modifieds, AJ Hoff from Mantorville picks up damage but is allowed to continue at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Shane DeVolder in the 44 USRA Modified fights to maintain track position in order to get a cleaner run during a hot lap session at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
AJ Zorvak (left) from Blooming Prairie, Minnesota has a collision with Jason Cummins from New Richland, Minnesota during the hot lap session of the USRA Modifieds at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
A boy and his grandfather look for a place to sit at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Cody Thompson from Sioux City, Iowa drifts his USRA Modified through turn three during a hot lap at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Jacob Stark from Austin is hit from behind by JT Wasmund from Pine Island during a USRA Modified heat race at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
After their hot lap sessions the USRA Modified cars must undergo scrutineering by race officials who inspect the vehicle for damage or illegal modifications at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
A Super Late Model driver returns to his pit after running some warm up laps at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Race attendees look on as a young boy receives a t-shirt from one of the event sponsors at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Race fans get ready for the beginning of the feature race, the Gopher 50, of the Super Late Model cars at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Shane DeVolder is given the option to pick a starting position from a number on a frisbees but decides to take a challenge which puts him in 11th at the start at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022. By taking the challenge DeVolder raises his potential winning prize for $5,000 to $10,000.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Jeremy Steier works to pull himself along with toilet plungers during a game put on by Napa Auto Parts at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Super Late Model drivers line up their cars on the track to be introduced to the fans before racing in the Gopher 50 feature race for a $50,000 grand prize at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
A young girl waves a checkered flag at the Super Late Model drivers before they embark on the 75 lap Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Crew members of a Super Late Model team work quickly to make last minute adjustments to the vehicle before it races in the Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
The pace truck runs ahead of the Super Late Models while they work their tires up to temperature before starting the Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Under caution because of the pace truck, a driver encounters a problem and stops on track while warming up for the start of the Gopher 50 feature race at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The driver was able to get the car going again.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Brandon Overton in the Crossfit car leads the pack at the start of the Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Overton went on to take the win.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Brandon Overton in the 76 car fights to maintain track position through turn 3 during the Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Overton went on to win.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
The race director waives the checkered flag as Brandon Overton takes the win of the Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
The Gopher 50 trophy is hand carved from wood, it sits on display before the podium ceremony at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Gopher 50
Brandon Overton from Evans, Georgia stands in his car after winning the Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGAUTO RACING
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Local
‘We’re living in the dark ages’: Those who experienced life pre-Roe speak out against the Dobbs ruling
At the Rochester for Roe rally in Peace Plaza Saturday, July 9, 2022, three participants spoke about life before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and where the U.S. is headed in a post-Roe world.
July 09, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
RCTC
Local
Eid al-Adha celebrations and prayers held across Rochester
Local mosques held three joint prayers throughout Saturday morning at the downtown mosque and Rochester Community and Technical College, with a celebration planned for later in the afternoon at Silver Lake.
July 09, 2022 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Local
Photos: Rochester for Roe rally in Downtown Rochester at Peace Plaza on Saturday, July 9, 2022
People crowded into Peace Plaza for the Rochester for Roe rally on Saturday, July 9.
July 09, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
All-City Girls Golf Meet
Local
Golf course discussions expected to continue through summer and fall
Rochester Park Board is slated to receive updated reports on options for city golf courses ahead of effort to gauge public opinion.
July 09, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen