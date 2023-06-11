Photos: River Puppet Building Workshop on June 11, 2023

The Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance held a river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
From left: Dayne Zimmer, 11, Bellamy Garcia, five, Resident Artist Felicia Cooper, and Charlotte Garcia, 11, paint large cardboard pieces during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Volunteers help paint large cardboard pieces during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Bellamy Garcia, five, helps Resident Artist Felicia Cooper paint a large cardboard piece during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Dayne Zimmer, 11, of Frontenac, Minnesota, paints a large cardboard piece during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Monica Garcia helps her daughters Charlotte, 11, left, and Abigail, nine, right, paint a large cardboard wing during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
As Charlotte Garcia, 11, left, wears a cardboard piece, Abigail Garcia, nine, right, and Program Director at Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance Alex Keilty, center, think of ways to secure the piece to Charlotte Garcia’s head during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Bellamy Garcia, five, helps Resident Artist Felicia Cooper paint a large cardboard piece during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Resident Artist Felicia Cooper, followed by Bellamy Garcia, five, put a newly painted cardboard piece outside to dry with other pieces during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Mark Hove, of Falcon Heights, Minnesota, tries on a cardboard costume recently completed by Dayne Zimmer, 11, right, during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Charlotte Garcia, 11, left, and Abigail Garcia, nine, right, paint a large cardboard wing during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
As Charlotte Garcia, 11, wears a cardboard piece, Abigail Garcia, nine, and Program Director at Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance Alex Keilty, think of ways to secure the piece to Charlotte Garcia’s head during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Bellamy Garcia, five, smiles toward the camera as Resident Artist Felicia Cooper checks the dryness of a cardboard piece during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Resident Artist Felicia Cooper, right, holds a rubber tire tube as Dayne Zimmer, 11, left, staples it to a cardboard piece during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
From left: Monica Garcia, Charlotte Garcia, 11, Abigail Garcia, nine, and Program Director at Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance Alex Keilty create a cardboard crown so a cardboard shell can be worn as a hat during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Steve Ackerman, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, paints a cardboard wing during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Mark Hove, of Falcon Heights, Minnesota, paints a cardboard zebra mussel blue during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Resident Artist Felicia Cooper cuts out circular cardboard pieces during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Mark Hove, left, of Falcon Heights, Minnesota, and Dayne Zimmer, 11, right, of Frontenac, Minnesota, paint cardboard zebra mussels blue during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Steve Ackerman, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, staples down a crown to a cardboard piece so that it can be worn as a hat during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Resident Artist Felicia Cooper shows Bellamy Garcia, five, a banner during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.