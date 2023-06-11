99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos: River Puppet Building Workshop on June 11, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 4:41 PM

The Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance held a river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.

061123-Puppet Making
From left: Dayne Zimmer, 11, Bellamy Garcia, five, Resident Artist Felicia Cooper, and Charlotte Garcia, 11, paint large cardboard pieces during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Volunteers help paint large cardboard pieces during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Bellamy Garcia, five, helps Resident Artist Felicia Cooper paint a large cardboard piece during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Dayne Zimmer, 11, of Frontenac, Minnesota, paints a large cardboard piece during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Monica Garcia helps her daughters Charlotte, 11, left, and Abigail, nine, right, paint a large cardboard wing during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
As Charlotte Garcia, 11, left, wears a cardboard piece, Abigail Garcia, nine, right, and Program Director at Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance Alex Keilty, center, think of ways to secure the piece to Charlotte Garcia’s head during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Bellamy Garcia, five, helps Resident Artist Felicia Cooper paint a large cardboard piece during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Resident Artist Felicia Cooper, followed by Bellamy Garcia, five, put a newly painted cardboard piece outside to dry with other pieces during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Mark Hove, of Falcon Heights, Minnesota, tries on a cardboard costume recently completed by Dayne Zimmer, 11, right, during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Charlotte Garcia, 11, left, and Abigail Garcia, nine, right, paint a large cardboard wing during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
As Charlotte Garcia, 11, wears a cardboard piece, Abigail Garcia, nine, and Program Director at Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance Alex Keilty, think of ways to secure the piece to Charlotte Garcia’s head during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Bellamy Garcia, five, smiles toward the camera as Resident Artist Felicia Cooper checks the dryness of a cardboard piece during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Resident Artist Felicia Cooper, right, holds a rubber tire tube as Dayne Zimmer, 11, left, staples it to a cardboard piece during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
From left: Monica Garcia, Charlotte Garcia, 11, Abigail Garcia, nine, and Program Director at Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance Alex Keilty create a cardboard crown so a cardboard shell can be worn as a hat during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Steve Ackerman, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, paints a cardboard wing during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Mark Hove, of Falcon Heights, Minnesota, paints a cardboard zebra mussel blue during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Resident Artist Felicia Cooper cuts out circular cardboard pieces during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Mark Hove, left, of Falcon Heights, Minnesota, and Dayne Zimmer, 11, right, of Frontenac, Minnesota, paint cardboard zebra mussels blue during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Steve Ackerman, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, staples down a crown to a cardboard piece so that it can be worn as a hat during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061123-Puppet Making
Resident Artist Felicia Cooper shows Bellamy Garcia, five, a banner during the river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
35f9106669c59be84f6019f83ed2740f.jpg
Local
Gary Neumann steps up to lead Park Board after years in retirement
June 11, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_2913.jpg
Local
Rochester council slated to discuss homelessness
June 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
New Mayo Clinic helicopter June 1 2023
Health
A new generation of Mayo One air ambulances are taking to the skies
June 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


061023-State Class AAA Boys and Girls T&F
Prep
Myren, Holcomb make it a big day for Mayo boys track and field
June 10, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester All-City Invite Track Meet
Prep
After emotionally grueling week, Century girls relay team leaves it all on the track
June 10, 2023 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Mayo High School Graduation
Photos: Rochester Public High Schools commencement on June 10, 2023
June 10, 2023 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Austin map.png
Local
Austin Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal drive-by shooting
June 10, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe