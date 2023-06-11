Photos: River Puppet Building Workshop on June 11, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance held a river puppet building workshop on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lake City Area Arts in Lake City. The creations will be displayed at the River Restoration Celebration Puppet Performance and Parade on June 24, 2023, in Bay City, Wisconsin.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.