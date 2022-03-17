Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
Photos: Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band performs at VFW for St. Patty's Day Parade of Pubs

Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band were welcomed by a full VFW Post 1215 during their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.

Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band Parade of Pubs
Craig Mann, of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band, plays along with ACDC's "A Long Way to the Top" while performing at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
March 17, 2022 02:00 PM
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
VFW Post 1215 patrons look on as members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Craig Mann, of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band, dances along with ACDC's "A Long Way to the Top" while performing at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

