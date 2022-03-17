Photos: Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band performs at VFW for St. Patty's Day Parade of Pubs
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band were welcomed by a full VFW Post 1215 during their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Focus on planned move by The Landing MN shouldn't distract from work by other entities.
The verdict was handed down last month in Olmsted County District Court in the case of Omar Nur Alasow for the March 26, 2020 incident.
Members Only
After 21 years of running a Rochester salon, Jessica Amos will soon close the doors of Hair Studio 52 for good. While the salon is closing, Amos will continue in the profession by working as a solo stylist.
The 16-year-old Rochester boy is alleged to have rammed a female's car and drove off.