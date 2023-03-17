6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos: Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band's St. Patrick's Day Parade of Pubs stops at Whistle Binkies

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Today at 6:02 PM

The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band made the rounds at Rochester pubs for their St. Patrick's Day Parade of Pubs event, including a stop at Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub.

Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band at Whistle Binkies
The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band performs at Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub as part of their St. Patrick's Day Parade of Pubs event Friday, March 17, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band at Whistle Binkies
The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band performs at Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub as part of their St. Patrick's Day Parade of Pubs event Friday, March 17, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band at Whistle Binkies
The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band performs at Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub as part of their St. Patrick's Day Parade of Pubs event Friday, March 17, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band at Whistle Binkies
The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band performs at Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub as part of their St. Patrick's Day Parade of Pubs event Friday, March 17, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band at Whistle Binkies
The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band performs at Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub as part of their St. Patrick's Day Parade of Pubs event Friday, March 17, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band at Whistle Binkies
The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band performs at Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub as part of their St. Patrick's Day Parade of Pubs event Friday, March 17, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band at Whistle Binkies
The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band performs at Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub as part of their St. Patrick's Day Parade of Pubs event Friday, March 17, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band at Whistle Binkies
The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band performs at Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub as part of their St. Patrick's Day Parade of Pubs event Friday, March 17, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
WF2112310_0056.jpg
Health
Mayo Clinic med students celebrate Match Day
March 17, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Custom Coffee Cup Sleeves
Local
Bamber Valley Elementary students decorate coffee sleeves to brighten people's day
March 17, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Utica - Winona County map.png
Local
Driver injured in two-vehicle crash near Utica on Highway 14
March 17, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1AAF8AFE-2126-449F-9AF5-51D16BD0CAD1.jpeg
Prep
BOLD shuts down Hayfield girls' state title-game hopes
March 17, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
20230317_093517.jpg
Business
Caribou adds another location to Rochester's caffeinated herd of coffee shops
March 17, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_1941.jpg
Health
UMR students register 150-plus potential Be the Match donors for Ari
March 17, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
GRIZZ.CELEBRATE.jpg
Sports
4 things to know about the Rochester Grizzlies-Oregon Tradesmen division finals matchup
March 17, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman