Saturday, July 9

News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Rochester for Roe rally in Downtown Rochester at Peace Plaza on Saturday, July 9, 2022

People crowded into Peace Plaza for the Rochester for Roe rally on Saturday, July 9.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 09, 2022 02:19 PM
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Rally attendees fill Peace Plaza while chanting and holding signs during the Rochester for Roe rally at Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Event organizer TL Jordan (left) speaks to tv reporters while they are flanked by counter-protesters and rally goers who attempt to block their signs during the Rochester for Roe rally at Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Eva Kraske finishes her sign ahead of the the Rochester for Roe rally at Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
A woman holds a sign amongst the crowd ahead of the Rochester for Roe rally at Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Eva Kraske finishes her sign ahead of the Rochester for Roe rally at Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
A sea of signs and people pile into Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester during the Rochester for Roe rally on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Paula Craigo shares her story and concerns with the crowd in Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester during the Rochester for Roe rally on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Rally goers block counter-protesters who attempted to block the stage during the Rochester for Roe rally at Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Jim Salutz attempts to keep a counter-protester from reaching the stage after "Bud" Whitehorn's Community Engagement Response Team moved the counter-protesters away from the front of the stage for being combative during the Rochester for Roe rally at Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Abortion is health care reads the hat of a rally goer during the Rochester for Roe rally at Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
070922-WomensRally-016.JPG
Nashauna Johnson-Lenior speaks to the crowd about the effects of the overturning of Roe on minority communities and shares her personal story during the Rochester for Roe rally at Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Rally goers block counter-protesters who attempted to block the stage during an abortion rights rally at Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Danny Solis holds a pride flag at Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester after the Rochester for Roe rally on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
