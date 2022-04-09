Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 9
News | Local

Photos: Rochester hosts 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge

The 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge was held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.

25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Brayden Kilcrease of Jennings, Okla. rides during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
April 08, 2022 11:48 PM
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Cade Smith, 16, of Sydney, Iowa, center, practices his roping during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Cade Smith, 16, of Sydney, Iowa, practices his roping during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Cade Smith, 16, of Sydney, Iowa, practices his roping as Atticus Worthey, 7, of Aubrun, Neb. looks on during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Cowboys listen to the rules before the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Ryett Janke, 7, of Waterloo, Iowa, applies rosin to his bull rope during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Ty Hanenberger of Eyota, right, helps out Kaden Garner of Plymouth, Iowa during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Caleb McCaslin of Jones, Okla. applies rosin to his bull rope during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Cade Smith, 16, of Sydney, Iowa, points Cowboys towards their bulls during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
A bull is pictured during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Brady Hinsch of Goodhue, center, stretched before the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Tucker Graham of Staples, Minn. takes a moment before riding during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Cowboys are introduced during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
The national anthem is observed during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Evelynn Jeno, 4, of Waterville, Minn. observes during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
A prayer is said before the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Tucker Graham of Staples, Minn. exits the arena during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Garrett Wall of Sioux City, Iowa rides during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Byron's Jeremy Richardson rides during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Byron's Jeremy Richardson rides during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Keith Hall of Blakes, Ga. rides during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Conlan Hettinger, 4, of Stewartville, watches with his grandparents Machelle and Robert during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Colton Arvila of Angora, Minn. falls of after riding during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Bulls enter the arena during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Jackson Penk of Litchfield, Minn. comes out of the chutes during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Brayden Kilcrease of Jennings, Okla. rides during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
A bull is pictured during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Brayden Kilcrease of Jennings, Okla. rides during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Braden Hinsch of Goodhue is bucked off a bull during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
A bull is pictured during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Tucker Graham of Staples, Minn. rides during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Melvin Yoder of Staples, Minn. rides during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Kayden Walsh of Lake City participates in Mutton Bustin' during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Marek McClafin of Byron participates in Mutton Bustin' during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Atticus Worthey, 7, center, of Auburn, Neb. reacts while watching Mutton Bustin' during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Jaxton Rubi of Spring Valley participates in Mutton Bustin' during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Tucker Graham of Staples, Minn. rides during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge
Cowboys herd bulls into the trailer during the 25th Annual Legends Concrete Bull Riding Challenge on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Graham Arena Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

