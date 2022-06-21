SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Rochester Juneteenth Celebration

The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration was held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
NAACP Rochester Branch President Walé Elegbede opens the celebration with some history about the local NAACP branch during the 2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration at Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 21, 2022 01:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
Corinna Hughes runs a booth accepting donations for books for the NAACP Rochester Branch during the 2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration at Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
Walé Elegbede introduces members of the RISE for Youth Program members during the 2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration at Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022. RISE is a collaborative program between Mayo Clinic and the NAACP Rochester Branch that focuses on giving greater opportunities to underrepresented youth populations in as well as leadership training and long-term mentoring.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
NAACP Rochester Branch Vice President William C. Jordan, Jr. reads about the history of Juneteenth as a holiday and how it has changed over the years during the 2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration at Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins
Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration is held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Contributed / Charlie Perkins

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTER
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester Uber driver facing felony charges after passengers injured in Tesla showboating crash
Eldon Gale Nelson, 40, of Rochester, is accused of accelerating to a "frightening speed" before crashing his newer model Tesla and injuring four passengers.
June 21, 2022 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gavel
Local
Two former RCTC football players charged with October 2021 assault that left coach unconscious
Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21, of Rochester, and Akim Abdul Richmond, 21, of Hawkins, Texas, are accused of beating a rival coach unconscious following an October 2021 game between RCTC and Minnesota West Community and Technical College.
June 21, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Olmsted County Elections
Local
7 things to know if planning to vote early in Olmsted County
Absentee voting options start on Friday.
June 21, 2022 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Winona - Winona County map.png
Local
Lock and Dam 5A to close four times in July
The lock will be temporarily closed on four days in July 2022 to replace the miter gates.
June 21, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports