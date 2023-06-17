Photos: Rochester Juneteenth Celebration on June 17, 2023

The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration was held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Cham Bogani smiles after being crowned Mr. Juneteenth during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Carmel Villarama, a member of the RISE for Youth Program, looks at a wall of earrings during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
NAACP Rochester Branch President Walé Elegbede picks up his food from Francisco's food tent during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Rozani Samsundar, seven, aims the hose toward a small wooden house during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
A group plays a game of basketball at a nearby court during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
A group of people stop by the NAACP desk to pick up free books and buy t-shirts during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Idris Elegbebe, 10, watches a ball fly in the air during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
LaSonya Natividad performs with Soultrain during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Gaytha Hussein, left, and Cham Bogani, right, are crowned Miss and Mr. Juneteenth during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Juneteenth coloring books lay out on a table during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Abdikadir Muhamed, 14, center, runs past Abdiaziz Abdi, 13, right, to shoot the ball at a nearby basketball court during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Members of the RISE for Youth Program pose for a photograph during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester. “The program serves as a collaborative effort between the NAACP and Mayo to pave pathways for high school and undergraduate students,” says Carmel Villarama, third from right.
Free books sit out at the NAACP desk during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Gaytha Hussein gives a speech after being crowned Miss Juneteenth during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester. Mr. Juneteenth Cham Bogani stands behind her.
Meredith Vandehaar, left, and Jack Winter, back center, purchase a Juneteenth t-shirt and grab a few free books during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Members of Soultrain perform on stage during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Cham Bogani receives a check for one thousand dollars after being crowned Mr. Juneteenth during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Fatma Mumin stipples henna onto Annabelle Hedwall’s hand during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Jah’Nyes Hollie, 16, jumps up for a layup at a nearby basketball court during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Cham Bogani gives a speech after being crowned Mr. Juneteenth during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
