Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos: Rochester Juneteenth Celebration on June 17, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 4:43 PM

The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration was held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.

061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Cham Bogani smiles after being crowned Mr. Juneteenth during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Carmel Villarama, a member of the RISE for Youth Program, looks at a wall of earrings during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
NAACP Rochester Branch President Walé Elegbede picks up his food from Francisco's food tent during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Rozani Samsundar, seven, aims the hose toward a small wooden house during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
A group plays a game of basketball at a nearby court during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
A group of people stop by the NAACP desk to pick up free books and buy t-shirts during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Idris Elegbebe, 10, watches a ball fly in the air during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
LaSonya Natividad performs with Soultrain during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Gaytha Hussein, left, and Cham Bogani, right, are crowned Miss and Mr. Juneteenth during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Juneteenth coloring books lay out on a table during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Abdikadir Muhamed, 14, center, runs past Abdiaziz Abdi, 13, right, to shoot the ball at a nearby basketball court during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Members of the RISE for Youth Program pose for a photograph during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester. “The program serves as a collaborative effort between the NAACP and Mayo to pave pathways for high school and undergraduate students,” says Carmel Villarama, third from right.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Free books sit out at the NAACP desk during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Gaytha Hussein gives a speech after being crowned Miss Juneteenth during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester. Mr. Juneteenth Cham Bogani stands behind her.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Meredith Vandehaar, left, and Jack Winter, back center, purchase a Juneteenth t-shirt and grab a few free books during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Members of Soultrain perform on stage during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Cham Bogani receives a check for one thousand dollars after being crowned Mr. Juneteenth during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Fatma Mumin stipples henna onto Annabelle Hedwall’s hand during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Jah’Nyes Hollie, 16, jumps up for a layup at a nearby basketball court during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Cham Bogani gives a speech after being crowned Mr. Juneteenth during the Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Broadway Nurse
Health
'Broadway Nurse' puts a dramatic profession in the spotlight
June 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
20230615_092644.jpg
Business
New Rochester gym to jump into local market with kickboxing and bungee fitness
June 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Longterm Effects of COVID-19
Health
As the U.S. moves on from its COVID-19 health emergency, Rochester couple calls attention to long COVID
June 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Dave Brown
Local
Rochester researcher unlocks the mystery behind Black ballplayer Dave Brown's disappearance
June 17, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Keyboard.jpg
Members Only
Local
Scammers haul more than $1.3 million from Olmsted County residents, and those are the ones we know about
June 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Cortes.jpg
Sports
Still-meshing Rochester FC men drop to .500 with loss
June 16, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061623-Lyle-Pacelli ClassA Baseball Championship
Prep
Photos: Lyle/Pacelli, Fosston baseball Class A championship on June 16, 2023
June 16, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II