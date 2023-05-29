Photos: Rochester Memorial Day 2023

The city of Rochester held its Memorial Day programs on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Members of the Trail Life USA Troop 102 and American Heritage Girls prepare to place American flags and wreaths on a wooden cross during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Wreaths are thrown into the Zumbro River for those buried at sea during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Center St. Bridge in Rochester.
Olmsted County Commissioner Dave Senjem gives the Main Address during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Master of Ceremonies and President of the Rochester Veterans Memorial Association Joe P. Brown, Sr salutes the American flag as Brenna Sherman sings the National Anthem during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Members of the Rochester Police Honor Guard present their flag during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Members of the firing squad march across the Center St. Bridge during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Rochester.
Wreaths float on the Zumbro River for those buried at sea during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Center St. Bridge in Rochester.
Wreaths are thrown into the Zumbro River for those buried at sea during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Center St. Bridge in Rochester.
Darlene Krebs holds a wreath in hand to toss into the Zumbro River for those buried at sea during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Center St. Bridge in Rochester.
Jim Croawley, left, leans out of line to see when the procession will start during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Center St. Bridge in Rochester.
Jim Kelzenberg, left, and Bruce Borgschatz, right, smile before the services at Center St. Bridge during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Rochester. Kelzenberg served in the Army, and Borgschatz served in the Navy.
Members of American Legion Post #92 fire their rifles during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
A member of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band performs Amazing Grace during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Members of the St. John's Middle School Boys' Ensemble perform Tell My Father during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Members of the John Marshall High School Band perform America, The Beautiful during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
A clarinetist of the John Marshall High School Band performs America, The Beautiful during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Fourth grader Keira Smith resites Lincoln's Gettysburg Address during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Brenna Sherman sings the National Anthem beside the American flag during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Brenna Sherman sings the National Anthem during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
A firing squad shoots into the air for those buried at sea during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Center St. Bridge in Rochester.
Master of Ceremonies and President of the Rochester Veterans Memorial Association Joe P. Brown, Sr addresses the crowd during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Audience members bow their heads during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Members of the Rochester Fire Department Honor Guard present their flag during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Captain Tony Knauer presents the flag for the Civil Air Patrol during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution present their flag during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Commandant Vince Reynolds presents the flag for the Marine Corps League Thor Detachment #606 during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Commander Duane Grafe presents the flag for the Korean War Veterans Club during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Chef De Gare Mark Maloney III presents the colors for 40 & 8 Voiture 327 Olmsted County during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Bugler Gene Eiden stands at attention as flags of the participating organizations are presented during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Members of the American Legion Post #92 present the first flags of the ceremony during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Master of Ceremonies and President of the Rochester Veterans Memorial Association Joe P. Brown, Sr begins the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
The John Marshall High School Band perform for the crowd during the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.
Members of the Marine Corps League march in a procession toward Soldier Field at the beginning of the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Rochester.
Members of the Boy Scouts of America march in a procession toward Soldier Field at the beginning of the Rochester Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Rochester.
