SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Photos: Rochester Nordic Ski Team End of Season Olympics

The Rochester Nordic Ski Team held their End of Season Olympics event Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.

Rochester Nordic Ski Team End of Season Olympics
Rachel Lagerlund, right, helps guide blindfolded teammate Anna Pankratz in a race during the Rochester Nordic Ski Team's End of Season Olympics event on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
March 01, 2022 07:30 PM
Share
Rochester Nordic Ski Team End of Season Olympics
The ceremonial torch is passed during the Rochester Nordic Ski Team's End of Season Olympics event on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Nordic Ski Team End of Season Olympics
The ceremonial torch is passed during the Rochester Nordic Ski Team's End of Season Olympics event on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Nordic Ski Team End of Season Olympics
Team captain Lilly Keillor lights a fire as part of the opening ceremonies of the Rochester Nordic Ski Team's End of Season Olympics event on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Nordic Ski Team End of Season Olympics
Skiers wait for the start of the Rochester Nordic Ski Team's End of Season Olympics event on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Nordic Ski Team End of Season Olympics
Ashley Pederson, left, and Heidi Haselius compete in the three-pole race during the Rochester Nordic Ski Team's End of Season Olympics event on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Nordic Ski Team End of Season Olympics
Cate Stacy pulls Abby Erpelding during the Rochester Nordic Ski Team's End of Season Olympics event on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Nordic Ski Team End of Season Olympics
Henry Schmoll competes in the soccer ball dribble during the Rochester Nordic Ski Team's End of Season Olympics event on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Nordic Ski Team End of Season Olympics
Gavin Haugen pulls Ethan Rinkoski in a sled during the Rochester Nordic Ski Team's End of Season Olympics event on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Nordic Ski Team End of Season Olympics
Leo Ting, left, and Max Oftedahl compete in the three-pole race during the Rochester Nordic Ski Team's End of Season Olympics event on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochester Nordic Ski Team End of Season Olympics
First place medals await their receipients during the Rochester Nordic Ski Team's End of Season Olympics event on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTERNORDIC SKIING
What to read next
RPS School Board
Breaking News
Local
Rochester School Board approves shift in district mask policy
The recommendation takes effect March 7.
March 01, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
121020.N.RPB.CANADA.GEESE.08180.jpg
Local
Quarry Hill geese raise concerns, but management actions uncertain
Rochester Park Board agrees to add fifth park to list, in case nature center staff want to control goose population on pond
March 01, 2022 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
063021-THE-LANDING-0685.jpg
Local
The Landing MN plans dialogue on homelessness
Forum scheduled to discuss homelessness in Rochester and provide answers to community questions
March 01, 2022 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Jerk King 2
Local
Request to dismiss Jerk King lawsuit under review
City and DMC Corp. argue the case filed by restaurant should not move forward
March 01, 2022 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen