News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Rochester Pride Festival 2022

Rochester Pride Festival was held in Soldiers Field Park

Tucker Covey
By Tucker Covey
May 21, 2022 07:10 PM
Rochester Pride 2022
Attendees of Rochester Pride listen to the band Hair of the Dog in Soldiers Field Park on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Pride 2022
Mayor Kim Norton is embraced by a pride attendee after she gave a speech during Rochester Pride in Soldiers Field Park on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Pride 2022
Bridget Lamke plays giant jenga with some friends in Soldiers Field Park during Rochester Pride on Saturday, May 21, 2022. "I enjoyed the tents and though a lot of the artists were great," Lamke said. "I love to see the younger community coming out as well."
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Pride 2022
A pride flag hangs on a booth in Soldiers Field Park during Rochester Pride on Saturday, May, 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Pride 2022
Alex Buresh has their face painted during Rochester Pride in Soldiers Field Park on Saturday, May 21, 2022. "The vibe has been really good, really fun and care free," Buresh said. "For Rochester a lot of people are here."
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Pride 2022
Miss Anita Tiara, an MC at pride, announces the band Hair of the Dog at Rochester Pride in Soldiers Field Park on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Covey
By Tucker Covey
Tucker Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing.
