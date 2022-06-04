SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
Photos: Rochester Public School Graduation Ceremonies

Rochester Public Schools held their graduation ceremonies on June 4, 2022.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 04, 2022 04:52 PM
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Mayo High School's class of 2022 listen to faculty and students give speeches during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Mayo High School's class of 2022 listen to faculty and students give speeches during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Mayo High School's class of 2022 listen to faculty and students give speeches during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Parents and family members fill the bleachers inside the Mayo High School gymnasium on Saturday, June 4, 2022 during the school's graduation ceremony.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Mayo High School Senior Class President Mushtaaq Farrah delivers a speech to her fellow students during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Mayo High School's class of 2022 listen to faculty and students give speeches during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Mayo High School Senior Class President Mushtaaq Farrah accepts her diploma during the Mayo High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Century High School's emblem embedded in the floor of the cafeteria where students gather before entering their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Two Century High School students take a selfie outside of the school before attending their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
A Century High School student hugs their relatives before they part ways ahead of the graduation ceremony in the gymnasium on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
A Century High School student embraces a friend in the cafeteria as they prepare to move into the gymnasium for their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
A mother helps pin her daughter's mortarboard in place before the graduation ceremony at Century High School on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Century High School students gather around a piece of paper with their seating assignments for their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Century High School students talk with friends and classmates before their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Century High School students take a moment to reflect upon their achievements and futures before they head into the gymnasium for their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Century High School students make their way to their seats in the gymnasium for their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
A decorated mortarboard made by a John Marshall High School student is held in a family photo ahead of their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Two John Marshall High School students embrace in front of their school before heading inside to line up for their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
John Marshall High School student walk the halls before lining up in alphabetical order to attend their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
A student at John Marshall High School holds their honors tassels before they enter into their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
A John Marshall High School student positions his tassels before lining up to enter the gymnasium for the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
John Marshall High School teachers and faculty line the halls around the gymnasium and cheer student on as they walk into the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
John Marshall High School teachers and faculty line the halls around the gymnasium and cheer student on as they walk into the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
John Marshall High School students make their way into the gymnasium to their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
John Marshall High School teachers and faculty line the halls around the gymnasium and cheer student on as they walk into the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
John Marshall High School teachers and faculty line the halls around the gymnasium and cheer student on as they walk into the graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
