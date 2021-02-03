Photos: Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Munoz looks over at a relaxed Victor The Viking during a send-off event for Friedell Middle School 7th-grader Manasa Yerriboyina, the NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Friedell Middle School in Rochester. As the NFL Play 60 Super Kid, Yerriboyina will serve as a correspondent during the week of the Super Bowl and will also deliver the official game ball on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII.