Photos: Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz announced his resignation Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

poy-082720.N.RPB.groundbreaking-3785.jpg
Rochester Public School Superintendent Michael Munoz gives his remarks before a groundbreaking ceremony for a new elementary school being built along Overland Drive Northwest on Thursday, August 27, 2020. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)
February 03, 2021 07:23 AM
4ca67cb67ffd31003860885753cd08ea.jpg
Rochester Superintendent Michael Munoz testified Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015, about the importance of offering college-level courses in high school.

080720.N.RPB.district.munoz-2175.jpg
Rochester Public School Superintendent Michael Muñoz announces the district's hybrid teaching model that will be implemented this fall during an outdoor press conference Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in front of the Edison Administration Building. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

01-10 Munoz Crossing Guard 2107.jpg
Jan. 11, 2018.

aa5f28635988f2e217b504b944d890c2.jpg
Rochester Public Schools superintendent Michael Munoz waits for results from the RPS referendum vote at the Olmsted County Elections office Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

ADVERTISEMENT

d7417e8e5783b46650bcea1fb8941b53.jpg
Governor Tim Walz, center, gets a tour of the Rochester Alternative Learning Center from Principal Tim Limberg, center left, and Superintendent Michael Munoz, center right, Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Rochester Alternative Learning Center in Rochester.

831d3c472417538f64d61754f0ab5f65.jpg
Governor Tim Walz, center, gets a tour of the Rochester Alternative Learning Center from Principal Tim Limberg, center left, and Superintendent Michael Munoz, center right, Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Rochester Alternative Learning Center in Rochester.

c249f6bb9ac1cb66860fc53d221a58e4.jpg
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton an school superintendent Michael Munoz listen as Graham Briggs, Director of Olmsted County Public Health Services speaks at a press conference on the first confirmed COVID-19 case in an Olmsted County resident Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Olmsted County board chambers. (Ken Klotzbach/kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

NFL Play 60 Super Kid Send-Off
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Munoz speaks during a send-off event for Friedell Middle School 7th-grader Manasa Yerriboyina, the NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Friedell Middle School in Rochester. As the NFL Play 60 Super Kid, Yerriboyina will serve as a correspondent during the week of the Super Bowl and will also deliver the official game ball on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII.

a53c1c63a01784757eafb28bc89db99f.jpg
Rochester Public Schools superintendent Michael Munoz waits for results from the RPS referendum vote at the Olmsted County Elections office Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

5f5b7da9e6e15393db7d7c1dd3ae6f3e.jpg
Century principal Chris Fogerty does a ceremonial jump ball with Century girls basketball head coach Marcus Leloux to tip off the Coaches vs. Cancer benefit activities. Doing the toss is Rochester superintendent of schools Michael Munoz. Several days of fundraising culminates with multiple activities at Friday's Mayo vs. Century boys-girls basketball doubleheader. Feb. 17, 2015.

6e3fcdfaf8e2c518056c61c4fb2d7f88.jpg
Marcus Sherels talks with Superintendent Michael Munoz following dedication ceremonies prior to the Spartans game against Winona Friday at Mayo High School Stadium. Sept. 13, 2014.

f4ac405758f32c328aa1a4a07888269c.jpg
Rochester Public Schools superintendent Michael Munoz waits for results from the RPS referendum vote at the Olmsted County Elections office Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

ADVERTISEMENT

5961a0a57ebda25cf719752aee4d2f66.jpg
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Munoz looks over at a relaxed Victor The Viking during a send-off event for Friedell Middle School 7th-grader Manasa Yerriboyina, the NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Friedell Middle School in Rochester. As the NFL Play 60 Super Kid, Yerriboyina will serve as a correspondent during the week of the Super Bowl and will also deliver the official game ball on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII.

11-04 vote munoz3 kk.jpg (copy)
Superintendent Munoz waits for referendum results to come in on election night, November 4, 2015. (Ken Klotzbach / Post Bulletin)

7889e5a1a126847cb8bb4c7ee10a0464.jpg
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Munoz speaks during a forum on the upcoming Rochester Public Schools Referendum hosted by the Rochester League of Women Voters and the Rochester Public Library Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

d4dc73a3e825f84792b631f253750a7b.jpg
Rochester School Superintendent Michael Munoz speaks with Administrative Assistant Wendy Edgar during his first day on the job. July 2, 2011.

e8e36cd9fb1415a85c8a51003d2302d9.jpg
Rochester schools Superintendent Michael Munoz attends a public meet and greet Saturday, Aug. 28, 2011, at Dunn Bros on Elton Hills Drive.

1835eb303a138953f8d725a047c19648.jpg
Rochester Public Schools superintendent Michael Munoz greets runners and hands out medals at the finish line of the MedCity Kids Marathon Saturday May 25, 2013 in downtown Rochester, Minn.

Munoz superintendency: One year later
Michael Munoz talks about his first year as superintendent of Rochester public schools in Rochester, July 17, 2012. (Scott Jacobson / Post Bulletin)

Munoz begins first school year in Rochester by setting out goals
Superintendent Michael Muñoz meets with the staff at Kellogg Middle School August 28, 2011. (Elizabeth Nida / Post Bulletin)

ADVERTISEMENT

ee3f33bf199f2dc1e96d61538449ec65.jpg
Michael Munoz answers questions during a community forum Thursday, May 13, 2011, in the board room of the school district's Edison Building. The Rochester School Board Friday decided to offer Munoz the position of superintendent.

