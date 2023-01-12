Photos: Rochester schools battle in drumline showcase on Jan. 11, 2023

The man is accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old juvenile. She gave birth last year.

Paul M. Peterson moved his All Apple Insurance Agency into the Northern Lights center at 511 Northern Hills Drive NE on Jan. 3, 2023. He moved from the Minnwest Bank building.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.