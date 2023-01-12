99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Photos: Rochester schools battle in drumline showcase on Jan. 11, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
January 11, 2023 10:00 PM
John Marshall, Century and Mayo High Schools performed for a drumline showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at John Marshall High School in Rochester.

Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The Mayo High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The John Marshall drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The Century High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The John Marshall High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The Century High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The Mayo High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The Mayo student section cheers during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The student section cheers as the John Marshall High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The John Marshall High School brass band joins in with the drumline during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The John Marshall High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The Century High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The crowd cheers as the Century High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The crowd cheers during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
Century enters during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The Century student section cheers during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The Mayo High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The John Marshall drumline enters during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The Mayo High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The John Marshall High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The Century High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The crowd cheers as the Mayo High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The crowd watches the Mayo High School drumline perform during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The John Marshall High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The Mayo High School drumline performs during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
Mayo enters during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
The student sections flood the floor for the finale during the Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
