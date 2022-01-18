SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Photos: Rochester students protest heron nest site development

Rochester students and community members protested the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

“Preservation over Profit” protest
John Marshall High School senior George Faseemo speaks before a group gathered to protest the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
January 18, 2022 05:55 PM
Share
“Preservation over Profit” protest 03
Rochester students and community members protest the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
“Preservation over Profit” protest
Rochester students and community members protest the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
“Preservation over Profit” protest
Dr. Aleta Borrud, a candidate for state Senate, speaks as people gather to protest the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
“Preservation over Profit” protest
Dr. Aleta Borrud, a candidate for state Senate, speaks as people gather to protest the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
“Preservation over Profit” protest 01
Manal Assoula, left, and Maya Basnyat, both John Marshall seniors protest the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
“Preservation over Profit” protest
Manal Assoula, left, and Maya Basnyat, both John Marshall seniors protest the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
“Preservation over Profit” protest
Jake Johnson, a faculty advisor from John Marshall speaks as people gather to protest the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
“Preservation over Profit” protest
Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick speaks before a group protesting the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
“Preservation over Profit” protest 04
John Marshall High School senior George Faseemo speaks before a group gathered to protest the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
“Preservation over Profit” protest 02
John Marshall High School junior Brett Byers leads a chant while protesting the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
“Preservation over Profit” protest
Rochester students and community members protest the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
“Preservation over Profit” protest
Rochester students and community members protest the development of land that contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTER
What to read next
Snow
Local
Rochester post service looking for 60-plus carriers, workers
Service begins push to hire scores of workers.
January 18, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
“Preservation over Profit” protest 02
Local
Students protest development at heron nest site
The public rally follows meeting where students say they were treated callously by policymakers.
January 18, 2022 06:09 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
f5b84c9e10c60dd3ea736a48c9bf6c84.jpg
Local
Matt Flynn, longest-serving Olmsted County commissioner, says 25 years is enough
Flynn says he won't seek re-election in November.
January 18, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
COVID-19 virus
Local
In terms of putting people in hospital beds, omicron surge now tops the delta wave
And those hospitalizations are expected to increase, along with case numbers.
January 18, 2022 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen