Photos: Rochesterfest 2023

Photographs of Rochesterfest from June 17-25, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Arysia ‘Ace’ Porter lets the basketball roll along her arms and chest during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Party Lady finishes the face of a creeper on Jon Oswald, nine, during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Dana Duffney takes a photograph of her grandson Jayden Brennan, three, as he eats a blue raspberry shaved ice during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Judah Gregory, 14, left, and Isaiah Gregory, 16, right, compete in a curling game during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Burgers cook on a grill at a flame-grilled burger stand during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Party Lady finishes the eyes of a creeper on Jon Oswald, nine, during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Betty Burnette watches her daughter Londyn, seven, place stickers onto a free drawstring bag during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Party Lady uses a stencil while painting Jon Oswald’s face, nine, during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester. Oswald chose a Minecraft-themed design.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Mya Root, five, sprays aims a hose toward a plywood home during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester. Root is wearing a pink dress for “A Magical Afternoon - featuring Disney Princesses.”
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Parents watch their children ride in Kaptain Kirby’s train during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
David Bredesen takes a photograph of his two daughters Mallory, seven, left, and Lillian, five, right, with Kassie Theobald, dressed as princess Moana, during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Celeste Lewis, left, talks to Elder Judd, right, as he holds a Western Fox Snake at the Olmsted County Parks booth during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Arysia ‘Ace’ Porter spins the basketball on her finger during Rochesterfest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.