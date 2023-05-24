99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Rochesterfest Button Kick-off event on May 24, 2023

Today at 11:09 AM

A Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off event was held Tuesday, May 24, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester. The 40th Rochesterfest kicks off on June 17th and runs through June 25th. This year's theme is "Be a Kid Again!"

Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton purchases the first Rochesterfest Button from this year's button contest winner, Mike Pruitt, as Rochesterfest Chairperson Kathleen Harrington looks on during a Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off event Tuesday, May 24, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off
Mike Pruitt, the 2023 Rochesterfest button contest winner, wears a shirt showing off his various winning designs during a Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off event Tuesday, May 24, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off
Kathleen Harrington, this year's Rochesterfest chairperson speaks as Mayor Kim Norton laughs during a Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off event Tuesday, May 24, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off
Kathleen Harrington, the Rochesterfest chairperson presents this year's button contest winner, Mike Pruitt, during a Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off event Tuesday, May 24, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton speaks during a Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off event Tuesday, May 24, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

