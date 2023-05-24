Photos: Rochesterfest Button Kick-off event on May 24, 2023

A Rochesterfest Button Kick-Off event was held Tuesday, May 24, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester. The 40th Rochesterfest kicks off on June 17th and runs through June 25th. This year's theme is "Be a Kid Again!"
