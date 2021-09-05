SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Photos: Rohler Rink burns down in Brownsdale

An overnight fire destroyed the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale.

090521-Rohler-Rink-Fire-0018.jpg
An overnight fire destroyed the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale. The fire was reported before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 5. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
September 05, 2021 10:07 AM
090521-Rohler-Rink-Fire-0011.jpg
An overnight fire destroyed the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale. The fire was reported before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 5. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

090521-Rohler-Rink-Fire-0013.jpg
An overnight fire destroyed the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale. The fire was reported before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 5. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

090521-Rohler-Rink-Fire-2430.jpg
An overnight fire destroyed the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale. The fire was reported before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 5. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

090521-Rohler-Rink-Fire-0016.jpg
An overnight fire destroyed the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale. The fire was reported before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 5. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

090521-Rohler-Rink-Fire-0026.jpg
An overnight fire destroyed the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale. The fire was reported before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 5. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

