Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos: Safe City Nights at Gibbs Elementary on June 13, 2023

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 8:58 PM

The Rochester Police Department hosted Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester. The department's community engagement events will take place in the city's six wards throughout the summer.

Safe City Nights Rochester Public Works.JPG
Lydia Ailts explores a Rochester Public Works street cleaner during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester. Safe City Nights are community engagement events hosted by the Rochester Police Department throughout the summer.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights Rochester Fire Department.JPG
Liam Freeburger hits a block at the Rochester Fire Department station during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights Fire Truck Exploration.JPG
Cameron Walsh, front, explores a Rochester Fire Department truck with his mom Jaycie Walsh, back, during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights K-9 Finn.JPG
Rochester Police Department officer Sarah Cronk works with her dog Finn in a K-9 presentation during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights Towards Zero Deaths.JPG
Mayo Clinic child passenger safety technician Abby Streeton, front, demonstrates a crash simulator with Mayo Clinic trauma center employee Emily Sohm, back, during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester. The simulator showed a five to 10 miles per hour crash and highlighted the importance of wearing a seatbelt.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights Duke Dancing.JPG
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office mascot Duke, left, dances with Isabelle Anaya and Nicole Anaya during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights Animal Control Stickers.JPG
Rochester Police Department Community Service officer Paige Donlinger shows off the animal stickers available at the Animal Control table during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights K-9 Mack.JPG
Rochester Police Department officers Alex Clement, left, and Collin Winters work with Winters' dog Mack in a K-9 presentation during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights Drone.JPG
Rochester Police Department officer James Ratelle, left, shows Beckham Johnson, Charlie Johnson and Cari Johnson their image from a drone during the Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights Animal Control.JPG
Attendees at Safe City Nights look through the Animal Control stickers available at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester. Safe City Nights are community engagement events hosted by the Rochester Police Department throughout the summer.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Hazy Sky
Local
Southeast Minnesota under air quality alert on Wednesday
June 13, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Surgery Workers Deliver Petition
Health
SEIU to file unfair labor practices complaint against Mayo Clinic following surgical staff petition
June 13, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
a79276df634f3c8616f92de975e22dda.jpg
Local
Staff refutes Rochester council members' claims related to rapid-transit costs
June 13, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


1A Golf Meet
Prep
Three Section 1 golfers near top of leaderboard at Class A state meet
June 13, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
All City Boys Golf
Prep
Led by sophomore Sexton, Mayo sits sixth at midway point of Class AAA golf meet
June 13, 2023 07:43 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Section 1AA girls golf
Prep
Defending champ Lake City back in driver's seat at Class AA girls golf state meet
June 13, 2023 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
1A Golf Meet
Prep
Hershberger, Scheevel have Fillmore Central atop state meet leaderboard
June 13, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman