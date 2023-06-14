Photos: Safe City Nights at Gibbs Elementary on June 13, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Rochester Police Department hosted Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester. The department's community engagement events will take place in the city's six wards throughout the summer.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.