Photos: Safe City Nights at Gibbs Elementary on June 13, 2023

The Rochester Police Department hosted Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester. The department's community engagement events will take place in the city's six wards throughout the summer.
Lydia Ailts explores a Rochester Public Works street cleaner during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester. Safe City Nights are community engagement events hosted by the Rochester Police Department throughout the summer.
Liam Freeburger hits a block at the Rochester Fire Department station during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Cameron Walsh, front, explores a Rochester Fire Department truck with his mom Jaycie Walsh, back, during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Rochester Police Department officer Sarah Cronk works with her dog Finn in a K-9 presentation during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Mayo Clinic child passenger safety technician Abby Streeton, front, demonstrates a crash simulator with Mayo Clinic trauma center employee Emily Sohm, back, during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester. The simulator showed a five to 10 miles per hour crash and highlighted the importance of wearing a seatbelt.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office mascot Duke, left, dances with Isabelle Anaya and Nicole Anaya during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Rochester Police Department Community Service officer Paige Donlinger shows off the animal stickers available at the Animal Control table during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Rochester Police Department officers Alex Clement, left, and Collin Winters work with Winters' dog Mack in a K-9 presentation during Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Rochester Police Department officer James Ratelle, left, shows Beckham Johnson, Charlie Johnson and Cari Johnson their image from a drone during the Safe City Nights at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Attendees at Safe City Nights look through the Animal Control stickers available at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester. Safe City Nights are community engagement events hosted by the Rochester Police Department throughout the summer.
