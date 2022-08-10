SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Photos: Safe City Nights in Slatterly Park

Slatterly Park was home to Safe City Nights on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

August 09, 2022 08:53 PM
Safe City Nights
Jack Crowson, 5, tosses a bag while Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson during Safe City Nights at Slatterly Park in Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson high fives Jack Crowson, 5, after he made a bag during Safe City Nights at Slatterly Park in Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights
Rochester Police Officer Greg Jeardeau explains how to use an antenna that tracks ankle monitors to Will Weidman, 7, during Safe City Nights at Slatterly Park in Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights
Rochester Police Officer Greg Jeardeau points Will Weidman, 7, towards a volunteer holding a tracking anklet during a demonstration on how to use the tracker during Safe City Nights at Slatterly Park in Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights
Families and community members eat food catered by Canadian Honker during Safe City Nights at Slatterly Park in Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights
Rebekah Prudoehl, 9, hands back a hammer after playing a game put on by Rochester Fire Department during Safe City Nights at Slatterly Park in Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights
Jomi Omoyele, 7, takes her stamp card back from Rochester Community Service Officer Josiah Duit during Safe City Nights at Slatterly Park in Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights
Rochester Police Officer Brian Roussell handles his dog during a K-9 bomb sniffing demonstration during Safe City Nights at Slatterly Park in Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights
An attendee takes a video of Rochester Police Officer Brian Roussell and his dog as they conduct a bomb search during Safe City Nights at Slatterly Park in Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Safe City Nights
A crowd watches as a Rochester Police Officers conducts a K-9 demonstration during Safe City Nights at Slatterly Park in Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
