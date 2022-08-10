Photos: Safe City Nights in Slatterly Park
Slatterly Park was home to Safe City Nights on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Finstad takes early lead in special election against Ettinger to serve out Hagedorn's term.
Rochester Park Board is expected to consider final master plan in October, following months of community discussion.
Voters took part in Primary Day and the Minnesota First Congressional District Special Election on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Polls close at 8 p.m. Results are unofficial.