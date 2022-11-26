SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Photos: Santa Claus appears downtown for Here Comes Santa Claus event

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
November 26, 2022 04:15 PM
Families gathered for the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.

Here Comes Santa Claus
Santa Claus hands out ribbons during the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Here Comes Santa Claus
Santa Claus appears on the roof of the Old City Hall building during the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Here Comes Santa Claus
Santa Claus appears on the roof of the Old City Hall building during the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Here Comes Santa Claus
Santa Claus is "rescued" by the Rochester Fire Department during the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Here Comes Santa Claus
Families gather for the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Here Comes Santa Claus
Renee Bailey, of Racine, and her grandson Silas watch as Santa Claus appears during the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Here Comes Santa Claus
Families gather for the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Here Comes Santa Claus
Mrs. Claus greets families during the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Here Comes Santa Claus
Santa Claus hands out ribbons during the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Here Comes Santa Claus
Santa Claus waves to families from the passenger seat of a Rochester Fire Department vehicle during the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
