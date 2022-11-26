Photos: Santa Claus appears downtown for Here Comes Santa Claus event

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
Dr. Elaine and Nick Stageberg's Black Swan Living housing firm has been growing dramatically in the last few years. In 2022, they more than doubled their rental units in Rochester and Byron with the expectation of ending the year with 970 local units under their ownership and management.