News | Local
News reporting
Photos: Shop with a Cop on Dec. 3, 2022

Law enforcement from the Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol shop for holiday gifts with kids on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester.

Tayliyah Lofton, 7, shops for presents during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 03, 2022 06:01 PM
The 19th annual Shop with a Cop event was held at Walmart Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester. Sixty-five kids participated in the event this year, shopping for presents for themselves and family members.

Tayliyah Lofton, 7, shops for presents with Rochester police officer Brooke Baker at Walmart Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
A boy looks down at the K-9 at the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Rochester Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Tayliyah Lofton, 7, shops for presents during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Tayliyah Lofton, 7, shops for presents with Rochester police officer Brooke Baker at Walmart Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Tayliyah Lofton, 7, holds onto two presents during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Tayliyah Lofton, 7, picks out a present for her mom with Rochester police officer Brooke Baker at Walmart Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Tayliyah Lofton, 7, opens one of her presents during the Shop with a Cop event at Walmart Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
