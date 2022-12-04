Photos: Shop with a Cop on Dec. 3, 2022
Law enforcement from the Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol shop for holiday gifts with kids on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
The 19th annual Shop with a Cop event was held at Walmart Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester. Sixty-five kids participated in the event this year, shopping for presents for themselves and family members.
