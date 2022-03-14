SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Photos: Pi Day Giveaway Shorewood Senior Campus

The second annual Pi Day Giveaway for future residents was held Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Laurie Campion, resident service director, pulls pies out of the warmer for program director Jennifer Seitzinger to hand out to future residents during the second annual Pi Day Giveaway Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota. About 85 pies were given out to future residents. "This is a way for us to bring a lot of people into Shorewood without bringing them inside the building," Ellie Starks, marketing director said regarding the safety of the event.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 14, 2022 03:19 PM
Ellie Starks speaks to a future resident during the second annual Pi Day Giveaway Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ellie Starks hands out a pie to future residents during the second annual Pi Day Giveaway Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Spatulas are handed out with pies during the second annual Pi Day Giveaway for future residents Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ellie Starks speaks to a future resident during the second annual Pi Day Giveaway Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Marketing director Ellie Starks and program director Jennifer Seitzinger hand out pies to a future resident during the second annual Pi Day Giveaway Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Laurie Campion, resident service director, hands out pies to a future resident during the second annual Pi Day Giveaway Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ellie Starks speaks to a future resident during the second annual Pi Day Giveaway Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ellie Starks, marketing director, speaks to a future resident during the second annual Pi Day Giveaway Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Laurie Campion, resident service director, pulls pies out of the warmer to hand out to future residents during the second annual Pi Day Giveaway Monday, March 14, 2022, at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

