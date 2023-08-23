Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Silver Lake Pool on Aug. 23, 2023

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Today at 2:36 PM

Families cool off at Silver Lake Pool in Rochester as temperatures approach triple digits Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Knox Gilbertson, 7, of Rochester, cannon balls into the pool from the slide Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Silver Lake Pool in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lifeguard Aidan Nord watches over the pool Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Silver Lake Pool in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Braelynn Bennett, 5, swims with her grandma Bonnie Wichman, of Rochester, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Silver Lake Pool in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Eric and Amy Hanson, of Rochester, toss a disc back and forth in the pool Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Silver Lake Pool in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Bruce Remme, of Rochester, flies into the pool from the waterslide just after his grandson Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Silver Lake Pool in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Heather Stone, of Rochester, applies some fresh sunscreen to her 9-year-old son, Xxander's shoulders Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Silver Lake Pool in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Xxander Stone, 9, wipes water from his eyes after going under water Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Silver Lake Pool in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Bonnie Wichman, center, of Rochester, swims with her granddaughters, Braelynn Bennett, 5, left, and Brylie Bennett, 8, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Silver Lake Pool in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Knox Gilbertson, 7, of Rochester, cannon balls into the pool from the slide Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Silver Lake Pool in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
