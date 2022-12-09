SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Snow blankets Rochester on Dec. 9, 2022

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
December 09, 2022 11:25 AM
Rochesterites woke up to fresh snow Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022.

Snow Blankets Rochester
Madeline Wimmer pulls her daughter Freyja, 4, in a sled as fresh snow blankets Rochester on Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. "We're trying to get out and just enjoy it a little bit," Wimmer said.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow Blankets Rochester
Gavin Vogel clears snow from his car before heading to work Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow Blankets Rochester
Oliver, an airedale terrier, chews on a stick in the fresh snow Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow Blankets Rochester
Chase Olerud and his daughter Charlee, 7, shovel snow from the sidewalk near their house Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow Blankets Rochester
Elynn Zolondek does her best to keep up with Tucker, a golden doodle, in the fresh snow Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow Blankets Rochester
Snow builds up on the branches of the Christmas tree at Peace Plaza on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow Blankets Rochester
Shelley Cunninghame shovels her driveway Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
