News | Local

Photos: Snow falls on Rochester

Rochester and surrounding areas are in a winter weather advisory until 3 a.m. Saturday.

Snow
A person crosses the road as snow falls Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester and surrounding areas are in a winter weather advisory until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe AhlquistTraci Westcott
January 14, 2022 02:04 PM
Snow
A person crosses the road as snow falls Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester and surrounding areas are in a winter weather advisory until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Snow
Don Bradley snowblows his driveway as snow falls Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester and surrounding areas are in a winter weather advisory until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Snow
Don Bradley snowblows his driveway as snow falls Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester and surrounding areas are in a winter weather advisory until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Snow
Erik Noonan walks his dog Dakota as snow falls Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. This is Dakota's first Minnesota winter after she came from Texas. Rochester and surrounding areas are in a winter weather advisory until Friday evening.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Snow in Rochester
Alissa Moe shovels her driveway as her dog, Ghost, watches over as more snow falls on Rochester on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow in Rochester
A Rochester Public Works snow plow clears snow at the intersection of 13th Street Southeast and Seventh Avenue in Rochester on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow in Rochester
Jesse Tovar kicks a basketball around with his dog, Arnie, at Silver Lake Park as snow falls on Rochester on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Tovar said that they moved from soccer balls to basketballs because Arnie would pop the soccer balls. "He doesn't ever want to play with tennis balls. He just wants to play with his basketball," said Tovar.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow in Rochester
A person on a bicycle rides down 13th Street Southeast as snow falls on Rochester on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow in Rochester
Bradley Bobbitt and his dog Surly clear snow from the sidewalk as more snow falls on Rochester on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

