News | Local

Photos: Social Lights in downtown Rochester

Visitors took in the sights and sounds of Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.

Social Lights
Visitors take in the sights and sounds of Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
March 04, 2022 08:33 PM
Social Lights
Visitors gather around a bonfire during Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Social Lights
Mary Wacek, left, of Blooming Prairie, and Carol Fursa, of Rochester, enjoy themselves during Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Social Lights
Milo Rust, 23-months-old and from Pine Island, plays with a lit up hoop while at Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, with his parents, Mike and Laura Rust, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Social Lights
Attendees dance during Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Social Lights
Attendees order drinks at Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar's Squid Game-themed bar during Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Social Lights
Attendees dance during Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Social Lights
Visitors take in the sights and sounds of Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Social Lights
Visitors take in the sights and sounds of Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Social Lights
Attendees dance during Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Social Lights
Sophia Kinn-Meas, 3, of Rochester, plays under one of the many light displays while attending Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, with her dad, Andy Kinn, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

