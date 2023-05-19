99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on May 18, 2023

The Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program highlighted Chief David Shipley of the Faribault Police Department and Captain Loring Guenther of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
Goodhue County Sherriff Marty Kelly places a flower in honor of a fallen officer during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 8:25 PM

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement gathered on Thursday evening, May 18, 2023, to honor and remember 41 fallen officers, deputies, a trooper, an agent and a military police officer who sacrificed their lives for their communities and the country.

At Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester, Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin shared insight into Chief Shipley’s loss and the Faribault community 140 years after his death. Debonie Guenther, the widow of Captain Guenter, also recollected her husband’s loss just 10 years ago.

All officers were remembered with the traditional placing of the roses by survivors and agencies. A Joint Services Honor Guards and members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band also shared military honors.

The Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Foundation Board is also fundraising for the law enforcement memorial at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. To donate or purchase a banner for the Field of Flags during Rochesterfest, visit lawenforcementmemorial.org/donate.html.

Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
The national anthem is observed during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
The national anthem is observed during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
Olmsted County Sherriff Kevin Torgerson speaks during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
A prayer is observed during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
The honor guard retreats during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
A bell is rang in honor of those lost during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
Dodge County Sheriff Chaplain Pete Wyttenbach speaks during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
The national anthem is observed during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose speaks during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin recites the law enforcement prayer during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
Flowers are brought forward during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
Flowers are brought forward during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik reads names of fallen officers during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
Faribault Police Chief, and former Rochester Police Capt. John Sherwin places a flower in honor of a fallen officer during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial
Faribault Police Officer Lance Ulrich places a flower in honor of a fallen officer during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
