Photos: Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on May 18, 2023

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement gathered on Thursday evening, May 18, 2023, to honor and remember
41 fallen officers,
deputies, a trooper, an agent and a military police officer who sacrificed their lives for their communities and the country.
The Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program highlighted Chief David Shipley of the Faribault Police Department and Captain Loring Guenther of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
At Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester, Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin shared insight into Chief Shipley’s loss and the Faribault community 140 years after his death. Debonie Guenther, the widow of Captain Guenter, also recollected her husband’s loss just 10 years ago.
All officers were remembered with the traditional placing of the roses by survivors and agencies. A Joint Services Honor Guards and members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band also shared military honors.
The Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Foundation Board is also fundraising for the law enforcement memorial at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. To donate or purchase a banner for the Field of Flags during Rochesterfest, visit
lawenforcementmemorial.org/donate.html.
