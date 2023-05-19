Photos: Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on May 18, 2023

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement gathered on Thursday evening, May 18, 2023, to honor and remember 41 fallen officers, deputies, a trooper, an agent and a military police officer who sacrificed their lives for their communities and the country.

The Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program highlighted Chief David Shipley of the Faribault Police Department and Captain Loring Guenther of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

At Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester, Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin shared insight into Chief Shipley’s loss and the Faribault community 140 years after his death. Debonie Guenther, the widow of Captain Guenter, also recollected her husband’s loss just 10 years ago.

All officers were remembered with the traditional placing of the roses by survivors and agencies. A Joint Services Honor Guards and members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band also shared military honors.

The Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Foundation Board is also fundraising for the law enforcement memorial at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. To donate or purchase a banner for the Field of Flags during Rochesterfest, visit lawenforcementmemorial.org/donate.html.

The national anthem is observed during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Olmsted County Sherriff Kevin Torgerson speaks during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A prayer is observed during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The honor guard retreats during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A bell is rang in honor of those lost during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Dodge County Sheriff Chaplain Pete Wyttenbach speaks during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose speaks during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin recites the law enforcement prayer during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Flowers are brought forward during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik reads names of fallen officers during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Faribault Police Chief, and former Rochester Police Capt. John Sherwin places a flower in honor of a fallen officer during the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Christ United Memorial Church in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin