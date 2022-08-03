Photos: Supporters for opposing school board candidates rally at the Edison building
Retired teachers in support of Rochester School Board incumbents and those in support of conservative candidates marched on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, outside of the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Nearly all DFL candidates running in legislative districts in Olmsted have more money in the bank than Republicans.
The 47th annual Country Music Spectacular, hosted by the Rochester Police Benevolent Association, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center.
An open house is scheduled to discuss plans for North Broadway Avenue work between Silver Lake Bridge and Elton Hills Drive.
Joshua Clayton Hippler was shot during a traffic stop at 12:44 a.m. Saturday, hours after he allegedly robbed a business with an ax.