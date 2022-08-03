SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Supporters for opposing school board candidates rally at the Edison building

Retired teachers in support of Rochester School Board incumbents and those in support of conservative candidates marched on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, outside of the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
August 02, 2022 09:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Rochester Public Schools
Retired teachers in support of incumbents, Cathy Nathan, Jean Marvin, and Julie Workman march past those in support of Britt Noser for Mayor and candidates for Rochester School Board, Elena Niehoff, Rae Parker, and Kim Rishavy on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 outside the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools
Retired teachers march on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in support of incumbents in the upcoming election as a vehicle pulls up in support of Britt Noser for Mayor and candidates for Rochester School Board, Elena Niehoff, Rae Parker, and Kim Rishavy outside the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools
Retired teachers in support of incumbents, Cathy Nathan, Jean Marvin, and Julie Workman march past those in support of Britt Noser for Mayor and candidates for Rochester School Board, Elena Niehoff, Rae Parker, and Kim Rishavy on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 outside the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools
Tom Theismann, left, and Jan Throndson, with opposing views, talk to one another as people march in regards to the upcoming election on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 outside the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools
Retired teachers in support of incumbents, Cathy Nathan, Jean Marvin, and Julie Workman march past those in support of Britt Noser for Mayor and candidates for Rochester School Board, Elena Niehoff, Rae Parker, and Kim Rishavy on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 outside the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools
Tom Theismann, left, and Jan Throndson, with opposing views talk to one another as people march in regards to the upcoming election on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 outside the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools
Retired teachers march on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in support of incumbents in the upcoming election outside the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools
Willi Noser, 8, stands outside a vehicle on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, outside the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools
Wes Lund approaches a group of retired teachers marching in support of incumbents in the upcoming election on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, outside the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools
Wes Lund uses a megaphone while opposing a group of retired teachers marching in support of incumbents in the upcoming election on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, outside the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools
Willi Noser, 8, sits in a vehicle as those in support of the incumbents march past on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, outside the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester Public Schools
Retired teachers march on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in support of incumbents in the upcoming election outside the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTERELECTION 2022ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Area Democrats for state Legislature are winning the money battle
Nearly all DFL candidates running in legislative districts in Olmsted have more money in the bank than Republicans.
August 02, 2022 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Untitled design (13).jpg
Local
Support Rochester police programs by going to a country concert
The 47th annual Country Music Spectacular, hosted by the Rochester Police Benevolent Association, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center.
August 02, 2022 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Local
Design starting for next phase of North Broadway reconstruction
An open house is scheduled to discuss plans for North Broadway Avenue work between Silver Lake Bridge and Elton Hills Drive.
August 02, 2022 08:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RPD - SHOOTING.png
Local
BCA identifies man, Rochester police officer involved in fatal shooting
Joshua Clayton Hippler was shot during a traffic stop at 12:44 a.m. Saturday, hours after he allegedly robbed a business with an ax.
August 02, 2022 07:24 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe