Photos: The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on May 23, 2023

The Boys and Girls Club held its Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Gio Hernandez, youth development professional, and club member Lexi fist bump after their performance during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Penelope reacts as her makeup is done by Keyla while getting ready before the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ali, left, Khalia, and Aiyana help Persayus with her hair while getting ready before the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Club members get ready before the Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Club members get ready before the Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ali, left, and Khalia, help Persayus with her hair while getting ready before the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Ali, left, Khalia, and Aiyana help Persayus with her hair while getting ready before the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Club CEO Chad Campbell speaks before the Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Club member Trystan sings "Lonely" during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The 5-6 year old club members dance to "Dancing in the Dark" during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys and Girls Club member Alex performs spoken word during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Gio Hernandez, youth development professional, and club member Lexi perform during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Penelope, right, performs alongside another 5-6 year old club member during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Program staff cheer from backstage during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Baylie, Minnesota Youth of the Year, speaks during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The teen dance team performs during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan blows a kiss towards the audience as she walks off stage during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Bee performs during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The 5-6 year old club members dance to "Dancing in the Dark" during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Samuel Hawkins, director of programs, performs a spoken word piece during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Club members cheer on their youth development professionals from backstage as they perform during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Club members cheer on their youth development professionals from backstage as they perform during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Flowers are distributed to club members after their Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.