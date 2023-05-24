Photos: The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on May 23, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Boys and Girls Club held its Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.