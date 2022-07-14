SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: The Dodge County Free Fair kicks off in Kasson with a rodeo on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

The Dodge County Free Fair featured a rodeo on Wednesday, July 13.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 13, 2022 10:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
A bull rider during the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Children enjoy the view from the Ferris wheel at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
A goat stands in its enclosure inside one of the livestock display barns at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Bull riders line up in front of flames for the crowd ahead of the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Paisley Scanlan, 14, holds her guinea pig, Tails, ahead of a 4-H competition at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Bull riders get ready after the bulls are put in the chute ahead of the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Ben Hess, 9, pets a llama in one of the livestock display barns at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Jason Firary has the job of bull shagger during the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022. "I rope the bulls and drag them out when they don't want to leave [the arena]," Firary said.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
A cow stands in between livestock display barns to be cleaned at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Jordan Allen from Springfield, Missouri rides his bull during the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Jason Firary's horse he rides as the bull shagger during the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Wayne Miller from Albia, Iowa prepares his bull rope ahead of the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Fair attendees trickle into the grand stands ahead of the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Bulls waiting to event the chute during the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
The rodeo clown takes a selfie a woman's phone who he and the announcer make fun of for texting during the feature rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Jason Firary has the job of bull shagger during the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
A young boy takes part in the mutton busting event at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Bull riders wait for the rodeo to begin at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
A young boy hits the dirt after falling from the sheep he was holding onto during the mutton busting event at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Pedro (left) and Juan Fonseca (right) prepare for the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
A rider smiles as he attempts to reach eight seconds during the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
A rider gets ready to enter the arena on his bull during the rodeo at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Free Fair 2022
Bull riders wait for their turn in the arena during the arena at the Dodge County Free Fair in Kasson on Wednesday, July 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGKASSON-MANTORVILLE
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
CBD Store
Exclusive
Business
For Sale: Delta-9 THC products now in stock across SE Minnesota
Delta-9 THC is now legal for recreational use and sale in the State of Minnesota. Stores across Rochester and Southeast Minnesota that have been selling Delta-8 and CBD products are seeing high volumes of business since the law change for these products and the newly legal ones.
July 13, 2022 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Mark.jpg
Business
New owner is charting course for Rochester's Exhibitor Media Group
Exhibitor Media Group, founded in Rochester by Lee Knight in 1982, was purchased by Mark Johnson on July 1. Johnson is the CEO of Minneapolis-based Star Exhibits & Environments.
July 13, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Fatal crash police lights
Local
Dodge County motorcycle crash kills man Wednesday morning
The crash occurred Wednesday morning when the motorcycle went into a ditch off Highway 30 near Westfield Township and ejected the driver.
July 13, 2022 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Exclusive
Local
As CERT's profile grows in Rochester, so does its potential as a target
Counter-protesters accuse CERT of acting like a police force. CERT says its forte is conflict-mediation.
July 13, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle