Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Photos: The Goodhue County Fair on Aug. 11, 2023

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Today at 3:07 PM

View photos from the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota. The fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 11.

Goodhue County Fair
Preston Puppe, 10, of Zumbrota, lays with one of his Brown Swiss dairy cows during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue County Fair
Olivia Mitchell, 7, of Red Wing, enjoys one of the carnival rides during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue County Fair
A goat show is held during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue County Fair
Anna Ostertag, 14, left, of Kenyon, and Taylor Reed, also 14, of Cannon Falls, play a card game during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue County Fair
The senior showmanship show is held during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue County Fair
Willy Mitchell, 10, of Red Wing, enjoys one of the carnival rides during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue County Fair
Anders Rortvedt, 7, gives a steer calf a bath during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rick Aske
Members Only
Local
Mabel firefighter runs to support the Madeline Kingsbury family
2h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
PopRocks.jpg
Local
Downtown Rochester event series, Alive After Five, starts Aug. 17
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Meg Hafdahl
Members Only
Business
New book by Rochester horror author takes a scientific look at Agatha Christie's writing
5h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_0280 (2).JPG
Minnesota
Relying on federal help not a reality for Featherstone Farm
5h ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Crossing Guard
Local
Rochester crossing guards say drivers are becoming more dangerous
8h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
17-sojo-110750-dj1-8205.jpeg
Members Only
Sports
Spring Valley man on verge of running marathons in all 50 states
11h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
BELISLE.US.AM.QUALIFIER.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Red Wing golfer hopes to add his name to the 'greats' next week at US Amateur
12h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman