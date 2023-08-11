Photos: The Goodhue County Fair on Aug. 11, 2023

View photos from the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota. The fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 11.
Preston Puppe, 10, of Zumbrota, lays with one of his Brown Swiss dairy cows during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Olivia Mitchell, 7, of Red Wing, enjoys one of the carnival rides during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
A goat show is held during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Anna Ostertag, 14, left, of Kenyon, and Taylor Reed, also 14, of Cannon Falls, play a card game during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
The senior showmanship show is held during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Willy Mitchell, 10, of Red Wing, enjoys one of the carnival rides during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Anders Rortvedt, 7, gives a steer calf a bath during the Goodhue County Fair on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Zumbrota.
