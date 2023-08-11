Photos: The Mower County Fair on Aug. 10, 2023

View photos from the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin. The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
The counter at Herb & Murls is nearly full Thursday night, Aug. 10, 2023, during the Mower County Fair in Austin.
Cordero Johnson Jr., 13, races Cordero Johnson Sr. in a water gun race during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Paul Hunter, of Austin, and his son, Hayes, 1, ride the merry-go-round during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Fairgoers take in the grandstand entertainment during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Ryan Irvin, 19, and Erika Hollerud, 15, get two of Irvin's cows show-ready during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
The carnival is well attended during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Vaira Merkel, 16, of Spring Valley, gets her face painted during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Katie VanPelt, left, and her triplet sister, Abby VanPelt, both 17, prepare their black faced breeding ewes for a show during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Award-winning plants on display during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Fairgoers ride the "ring of fire" during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Fairgoers browse the various food options available during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Fairgoers ride the "yoyo" during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Fairgoers wait in line to order at the Piggy Blues Bar-B-Que stand during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Fairgoers play bingo during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Food stands light up the night during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Fairgoers await their orders at the dairy trailer during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Food stands light up the night during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
