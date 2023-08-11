Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: The Mower County Fair on Aug. 10, 2023

Joe Ahlquist
August 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM

View photos from the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin. The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

Mower County Fair
The counter at Herb & Murls is nearly full Thursday night, Aug. 10, 2023, during the Mower County Fair in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Cordero Johnson Jr., 13, races Cordero Johnson Sr. in a water gun race during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Paul Hunter, of Austin, and his son, Hayes, 1, ride the merry-go-round during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Fairgoers take in the grandstand entertainment during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Ryan Irvin, 19, and Erika Hollerud, 15, get two of Irvin's cows show-ready during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
The carnival is well attended during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Vaira Merkel, 16, of Spring Valley, gets her face painted during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Katie VanPelt, left, and her triplet sister, Abby VanPelt, both 17, prepare their black faced breeding ewes for a show during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Award-winning plants on display during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Fairgoers ride the "ring of fire" during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Fairgoers browse the various food options available during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Fairgoers ride the "yoyo" during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Fairgoers wait in line to order at the Piggy Blues Bar-B-Que stand during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Fairgoers play bingo during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Food stands light up the night during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Fairgoers await their orders at the dairy trailer during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mower County Fair
Food stands light up the night during the Mower County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Austin.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
