Photos: Thursdays Downtown kicks of on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursdays Downtown kicked off with a huge crowd and live music in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, June 16.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 16, 2022 10:18 PM
Thursday Downtown
People line First Avenue in Downtown Rochester during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown
Connor Brown works the griddle to heat up pizza orders for Pasquale's Pizza during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown
People watch Innocent Reggae Band play at the Rochester International Airport Stage behind the Mayo Clinic Building during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown
Innocent Reggae Band play in Downtown Rochester during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown
Heleni Shir Liberman, 2 jumps as she finds herself on the screen in Peace Plaza during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown
Nupa worker Will Casey makes orders on a crowded First Avenue during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown
People dance in front of the stage erected on First Avenue during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown
Ashley Dahl enjoys the music on First Avenue with her dog Elsie during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown
Swati Adhyapak takes a selfie with a friend in front of the stage on First Avenue during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
