News | Local
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Thursdays Downtown on July 21, 2022

Thursdays Downtown hosted live music, street vendors and big crowds along Peace Plaza and 1st Avenue in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 21, 2022 09:40 PM
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
People fill into the street in front of the 1st Avenue Stage during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Riles Murray plays Mario Kart with a friend in Peace Plaza during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Children play and cool off in the water at Peace Plaza during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Don Oswald holds Walter Dickenson, 1, whole he plays in the water at Peace Plaza during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
The "A Not So Private Sky" sculpture rises from Peace Plaza during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Rootz Within plays the Peace Plaza Stage during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
The lead singer of Rootz Within plays at the Peace Plaza Stage during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
1st Avenue Southwest opens to foot traffic only during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Families eat along first avenue during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Pauline Rosberg and Bruce Schmaltz talk to a friend on facetime along 1st Avenue during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
A man finishes of food from local vendors along 1st Avenue during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Kendall Obermier and Farm Rock play the 1st Avenue Stage during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Kendall Obermier plays a custom painted Gibson Les Paul with his band Farm Rock during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
