Photos: Thursdays Downtown on July 21, 2022
Thursdays Downtown hosted live music, street vendors and big crowds along Peace Plaza and 1st Avenue in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21.
City Council hopefuls provide relaxed look at who they are and their goals if elected.
The motorcycle and pickup truck collided at the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive NW and Instrument Drive NW on Thursday.
The National Labor Relations Board tallied mail-in ballots Thursday morning and reported 238 of 264 workers for Planned Parenthood North Central States voted in favor of unionizing with SEIU.
Mayo High School grad Elizabeth Wiederholt is headed to Germany as a student awarded the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship for 2022-23.