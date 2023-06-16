Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Thursdays Downtown on June 15, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 10:12 PM

The first Thursdays Downtown of 2023 was held on June 15, 2023, in Rochester.

061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Chase, lead singer and guitarist of Chase and Ovation, winks toward the camera during the group’s performance on the First Avenue stage during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
A large crowd of people pack onto First Avenue South during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Customers line up in front of the Mango Thai booth during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Eleanor, four, right, takes a large bite of cotton candy as Everett, two, left, peaks out to smile at the camera during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Employees of the Mango Thai booth finish an order during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Timothy, five, of Rochester, licks his recently received ice cream from the Tribute Soda Fountain stand during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Meta, eight, left, pours blue paint onto a spinning canvas as Bernard, 10, right smiles at the camera during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester. The canvas spins as Meta pedals the bike.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
An artist stipples henna onto a customer's shoulder during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
A customer of The Tap House tent eats a basket of nachos during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
An employee of the Bleu Duck Kitchen tent finishes making a sandwich during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Employees at the Nupa gyro booth finish an order during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Everett, two, left, and Eleanor, four, right, both of Rochester, smile at the camera with cotton candy in hand during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Employees of The Tap House tent work on the grill during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
An employee of the Bleu Duck Kitchen tent finishes making a sandwich during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
An employee of the Mango Thai booth answers a customer’s question during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
A large crowd of people pack onto First Avenue South during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
The saxophonist for Chase and Ovation performs on the First Avenue stage during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Timothy, five, of Rochester looks at his recently received ice cream from the Tribute Soda Fountain stand during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Chase, lead singer and guitarist of Chase and Ovation, performs on the First Avenue stage during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Customers line up in front of the Mango Thai booth during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
An employee of the Kathy’s Pub booth places a Tito's Vodka bottle back on a shelf during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Penny the dog sits on the sidewalk of First Avenue South during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Customers at the Kathy’s Pub booth decide on what drinks to get during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Employees of the 2 Brothers Authentic BBQ booth finish an order during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
