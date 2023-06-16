Photos: Thursdays Downtown on June 15, 2023

The first Thursdays Downtown of 2023 was held on June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Chase, lead singer and guitarist of Chase and Ovation, winks toward the camera during the group’s performance on the First Avenue stage during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A large crowd of people pack onto First Avenue South during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Customers line up in front of the Mango Thai booth during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Eleanor, four, right, takes a large bite of cotton candy as Everett, two, left, peaks out to smile at the camera during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Employees of the Mango Thai booth finish an order during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Timothy, five, of Rochester, licks his recently received ice cream from the Tribute Soda Fountain stand during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Meta, eight, left, pours blue paint onto a spinning canvas as Bernard, 10, right smiles at the camera during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester. The canvas spins as Meta pedals the bike.
An artist stipples henna onto a customer's shoulder during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
A customer of The Tap House tent eats a basket of nachos during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
An employee of the Bleu Duck Kitchen tent finishes making a sandwich during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Employees at the Nupa gyro booth finish an order during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Everett, two, left, and Eleanor, four, right, both of Rochester, smile at the camera with cotton candy in hand during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Employees of The Tap House tent work on the grill during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
An employee of the Bleu Duck Kitchen tent finishes making a sandwich during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
An employee of the Mango Thai booth answers a customer’s question during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
The saxophonist for Chase and Ovation performs on the First Avenue stage during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Timothy, five, of Rochester looks at his recently received ice cream from the Tribute Soda Fountain stand during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Chase, lead singer and guitarist of Chase and Ovation, performs on the First Avenue stage during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
An employee of the Kathy’s Pub booth places a Tito's Vodka bottle back on a shelf during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Penny the dog sits on the sidewalk of First Avenue South during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Customers at the Kathy’s Pub booth decide on what drinks to get during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Employees of the 2 Brothers Authentic BBQ booth finish an order during the first Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.