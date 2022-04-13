SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
News | Local

Photos: Tornado aftermath in Taopi, Minnesota

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.

Taopi Storm Damage
Matt Carpenter, left, and friend, Ryan Hanson, help clean up debris in what used to be the garage of Carpenter's father-in-law, Terry Voigt, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado the night before in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe AhlquistAndrew Link
April 13, 2022 12:45 PM
Share
Taopi Storm Damage
Sean Humphrey, 17, works on cleaning up the home he shares with his family Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, after it was destroyed by a tornado the night before in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
The wall of a home is missing on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado the night before in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Debris is cleaned up on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado the night before in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Debris is cleaned up on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado the night before in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
The wall of a home is missing on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado the night before in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Debris is cleaned up on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado the night before in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
A cat wanders the debris on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado the night before in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Debris is cleaned up on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a tornado the night before in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Sean Humphrey, 17, works on cleaning up the home he shares with his family Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, after it was destroyed by a tornado the night before in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Remnants of a damaged structure along on 710th Avenue 710th Avenue near Taopi, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Damage to structures, trees and vehicles on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Taopi Storm Damage
Sean Humphrey, 17, works on cleaning up the home he shares with his family Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, after it was destroyed by a tornado the night before in Taopi, Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Taopi.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
An EF2 tornado ripped through the Mower County town of Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022., night. Families and crews assess and clean up the damage Wednesday, April 13.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

