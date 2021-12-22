SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
012721.N.RPB.FALCONER.361_1.JPG
Anna McBeain, a falconer apprentice, recalls her red-tailed hawk Minokawa for a tidbit while hunting on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, near St. Charles.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
News | Local

Photos: Traci Westcott's Year in Photos 2021

See a collection of Traci Westcott's Year in Photos 2021.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
December 22, 2021 12:00 PM
Share
010621.N.RPB.TRUMP.PARADE.024_2.JPG
A driver in the lead car radios as supporters of President Donald Trump gather before returning to their parade route on Broadway Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in downtown Rochester. As dozens of vehicles made their way through Rochester, supporters of President Trump breached the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the November Presidential Election.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Owner Marlo Bungum takes the temperature of Jackson Dengler as he arrives on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Just Like Home School Age Child Care in Kasson. Each student’s temperature is taken when they arrive to the daycare in effort to keep COVID-19 at bay.
Traci Westcott
Matt Peterseon of Hixton, WI., pulls up a fish while ice fishing on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Chester Woods Lake in Eyota.
Traci Westcott
Alpacas are pictured on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Pauley Alpaca Company in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Ken Babcock and his wife Mary receive the first does of their Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at their residence in the Waters on Mayowood in Rochester. “We have been waiting for this day,” Ken said.
Traci Westcott
An RPS student that wished to remain anonymous protests on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in front of the Edison Administrative Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Jessica Ochs looks down at damage after slick roads caused a Rochester Public Transit bus to collide with their home around 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, along 11 Ave northeast in Rochester. The single occupant and driver of the bus were uninjured. The structure was assessed by Rochester Fire Department and was deemed to only have minor cosmetic damage.
Traci Westcott
Plainview-Elgin-Millville Activities Director Scott Flattum disinfects the bleachers in between games during a girls basketball game on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School in Plainview.
Traci Westcott
Anna McBeain, a falconer apprentice, recalls her red-tailed hawk Minokawa for a tidbit while hunting on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, near St. Charles.
Traci Westcott
Anna McBeain, a falconer apprentice, switches off her red-tailed hawk Minokawa to a bait stick to control how much food she ingests while hunting on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, near St. Charles.
Traci Westcott
Ryan Pulos, 7, center, climbs a snow mound while protesting to reinstate in-person learning full-time on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, outside of the Edison Administrative Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Ice sculptures are illuminated for a public walk-through during Improv-ICE on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Peace Plaza in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Mitch Brown, a former professional minor league player, aligns Chris Mathews, a blind Rochester resident and avid baseball fan, towards home plate with PVC pipes while Mathews fulfills his dream to learn to pitch on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Rochester Batting Cages in near Pine Island.
Traci Westcott
Associate Pastor Carl-Eric Gentes and Pastor Charlie Leonard wait in their warming fishing hut as they during a drive-thru of the imposition of ashes on Ash Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Danielle Leukam on Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
A cow herd is seen on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, along Hwy 14 between St.Charles and Dover.
Traci Westcott
Ben Colbenson works on a cardboard sled with his son, Barrett, 3, pretends to steer on Friday, February 26, 2021, at their home in St. Charles. Barrett and his sister Brielle, 6, competed in the Great Cardboard Sled Race this weekend.
Traci Westcott
The Plummer Building is illuminated orange in honor of World Kidney Day on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Lita Perrin, center, works with students on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Lita’s Equitation in Marion Township. “Probably the thing that I’m the most excited about is the opportunity I’ve had to help a lot of people that have struggles in their life,” Perrin said.
Traci Westcott
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly Plungers cheer after plunging during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
A control burn happens during sunsets on Thursday, April 1, 2021, just outside of Rock Dell.
Traci Westcott
Wynnifred Barnard, 2, eats her first ice cream cone of the season on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Flapdoodles in north Rochester. Highs will remain in the low 70’s through Monday. According to the National Weather Service, average April temperatures are in the low 50’s.
Traci Westcott
Eliza Swier, 2, hits the ball off the tee for the first time with her dad Riley before a game on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Stewartville. Swier coaches 9th grade baseball.
Traci Westcott
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Braden Shones chips the ball onto the green during a Three Rivers Conference boys and girls golf championship meet on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Byron’s Megan Gallagher competes in the shot put event during a Hiawatha Valley League Track & Field Championship meet on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Pine Island Elementary Track & Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott
A moment of silence is observed by students and staff for 9 minutes and 29 seconds in memory of George Floyd on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Soon-to-be Lourdes graduates walk into the school before their ceremony on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Leo Silha on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott
Ella Erickson, 7, covers her cousin Payton Goetz, 8, with grass while playing during a Mayo vs. Century Section 1AAAA playoff baseball game on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Byron’s Reid Bielen (1) waits for a timeout after sliding back to second during a Section 1AAA baseball championship doubleheader against Albert Lea on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Athletic Field in Red Wing.
Traci Westcott
Rochester Fire Department responds to a house fire on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Rocky Creek Estates in Rochester. Nobody was injured in the fire.
Traci Westcott
Shaketa Clark and Bud Whitehorn with the Community Engagement Response Team hug Tamara Brooks at the memorial site of her cousin Todd Lorne Banks Jr. on Friday, June 11, 2021, in downtown Rochester. Banks was fatally shot early Sunday, June 6, 2021, near the intersection of 1st Avenue SW and 3rd Street SW in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Winona’s Macy McNally high-fives coach before the start of a Class AAA State Championship game against Becker on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Becker defeated Winona 4-0.
Traci Westcott
Hayfield’s Ethan Slaathaug runs to second base during a Class A State Championship game against New York Mills on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Target Field in Minneapolis. Hayfield defeated New York Mills 7-4.
Traci Westcott
Lucas Rust, 13, of Lyle, anchors the balloon as it is inflated during a hot air balloon launch on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Soldiers Field in Rochester. The Liberty Bell project is a nonprofit organization with the mission of presenting veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free hot air balloon flight in honor of their service and sacrifices.
Traci Westcott
Olmsted County Deputy Tracey Pagel sings the national anthem during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Soldiers Field Memorial Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Protesters congregate outside before U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn speaks at a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at La Crescent Area Event Center in La Crescent .
Traci Westcott
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz talks with Cruz Jr. Moctezuma, 2, during a visit to the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester to highlight child care and early education investments in Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Yasmin Ali points out plants that are growing in their plot during a session of the RCI’s Summer Eco-Education Program on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at The Village Community Garden in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Viking Industrial Painting workers paint the outline of corn kernels on the ear-of-corn water tower on Friday, July 16, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Justin Cooper races in a 250 moto during the 2021 AMA Motocross Pro Nationals on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville in.
Traci Westcott
The scene of a fatal helicopter crash is investigated on Monday, July 19, 2021, along 75 street northeast between 265th Ave and 275th Ave southeast of Elgin.
Traci Westcott
Prof performs during a concert on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
The Rochester Police Department respond to a domestic incident involving a person in crisis on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Extended Stay America in Southeast Rochester. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team attempted negotiations. At approximately 8pm, members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the room and safely detained the man without force.The woman in the room with him was unharmed.
Traci Westcott
Wes Lund speaks while holding a Dr. Seuss book with an Aunt Jemima corn meal label taped to the back during the public comments section of a Rochester Public Schools School Board meeting on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Edison Administration Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Claire Olson, 8, of Pine Island, strains the dirt for rocks and small critters on Thursday, August 5, 2021, during Naturescapes Day Camp in the woods in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott
Kasey Matejcek races in the Open Unlimited- 1450 during the Gopher State Garden Tractor Pulls, part of the Claremont Hogfest 2021, on Friday, August 6, 2021, in Claremont.
Traci Westcott
Pearl Stahman, 3, of Mazeppa, jumps down a dirt hill while playing on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, during the Lawn Mower Derby at the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota.
Traci Westcott
The crowd reacts as a rider falls off their mower on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, during the Lawn Mower Derby at the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota.
Traci Westcott
A car competes in the Enduro Full Size Race during the Mower County Fair on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Austin.
Traci Westcott
Easton Boehm, 5, of Racine, giggles as her brother, Corbin, 10, pours corn on top of her during the Mower County Fair on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Austin.
Traci Westcott
Harry Buck, the founding director of Quarry Hill, and his wife Katie, react after Pam Meyer, Executive Director of Quarry Hill announces a tree in honor of Harry on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Billy Steinberg, front-right, and Charlie Steinberg back-right, display the American Flag out of their driver side window of their cars as the crowd observes the national anthem before the races on Veteran’s night on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Deer Creek Speedway near Spring Valley.
Traci Westcott
Harland Morehart, 82, of Rochester, prepares to race on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Deer Creek Speedway near Spring Valley.
Traci Westcott
Lucas Ryan, 5, of St. Charles, runs away as St. Charles Chief of Police, Jose Pelaez sprays him during a water fight to celebrate the end of a successful St. Charles Public Library Summer Reading Program on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, outside the St. Charles Public Library in St. Charles. For each 1,000 books that kids read collectively, a community group was invited to the water fight as an opponent. As of Tuesday, local kids read over 9,000 books.
Traci Westcott
Grand Meadow’s Taylor Glynn (1) and Riley Paul (58) compare height while lining up for their team photo on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Grand Meadow.
Traci Westcott
Century High School swimmer Emily Garrison on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
A storm rolls into Rochester on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Traci Westcott
Vegas and Sig sit in the back of a four wheeler while their owners on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Karst Brewing in Fountain.
Traci Westcott
Mary Amundsen sits among items she saved from her time working with the Red Cross in New York City after 9/11 on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at her home in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Mayo High School senior Abby Garcia starts running towards the field to enter the game while tailgating before a football game against Owatonna Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 52-31.
Traci Westcott
Fans watch during a Mayo football game against Owatonna Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 52-31.
Traci Westcott
People gather and fish off the docks Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the marina in Lake City.
Traci Westcott
Elin Featherstone, 7, left, and her brother Raef, 9, of Byron play in Lake Pepin Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Hok-Si-La Park in Lake City.
Traci Westcott
Chaplain Lt. Derek Martin, left, talks with John Timm, the oldest nephew of Seaman 2nd Class Lloyd Timm during a memorial service with full military honors on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Greenfield Cemetery in Kellogg. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Lloyd Timm, 19, of Kellogg, was among 429 Sailors killed aboard USS Oklahoma while the ship was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941, during the attack that began America’s involvement in World War II. Timm’s remains were recently identified using dental and anthropological analysis.
Traci Westcott
MSHSL official Tristan Severson, center, throws a coin while Byron and Faribault observe before a football game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Byron Middle School in Byron.
Traci Westcott
MSHSL officials Tristan Severson, left, Justin Mathre, Matt Sogla, John Caldwell, and Joel Traver take a break during halftime at a football game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Byron Middle School in Byron. Fairbault defeated Byron 32-14
Traci Westcott
MSHSL referee Tristan Severson officiates a football game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Byron Middle School in Byron.
Traci Westcott
Runners make their way through Silver Lake Park during the Med City Marathon on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Selah Stageberg, 5, of Rochester, hugs a guinea pig on opening day, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Scanlan's Red Barn Learning Farm near Hayfield.
Traci Westcott
A canoe of Austin students nears shore as another unloads during lessons with Wilderness Inquiry’s Canoemobile on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Ramsey Mill Pond in Austin.
Traci Westcott
Olmsted County Commissioner Jim Bier is interviewed during an ear of corn water tower celebration Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Graham Park Fairgrounds in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
John Marshall’s Margaret Drucker (16) stops the ball while defended by Byron’s Taylor Finney (24) during a girls soccer game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Byron Middle School in Byron.
Traci Westcott
Charles Jackson reacts as he listens to a recording of his daughter Tiara La Shae Gildon sing while interviewed Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson speaks to a group about climate change during a visit Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Silver Lake Park in Rochester. “I think the main reason why I am here is because those people that will pay the most dearest price for what we as adults do are our children,” Carlson said. “We always say we love our children. But global climate change— we are basically doing nothing. The state of Minnesota, our government is destroying the clean water supply that we have. Our young children will inherit that problem. I’m trying to sound some sort of warning, I want them [youth] to get involved.”
Traci Westcott
Ezra Edge, 14, of Rochester, skates on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the skatepark in Rochester. According to The National Weather Service the normal high on Sept. 30 in Rochester is 66 degrees. Today the observed high was 84 degrees.
Traci Westcott
Around 150 people march during a Women’s March on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Emma Kastner, 8, of Rochester, checks out the view from inside Engine 12 during an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, during fire prevention week at Fire Station 1 in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
A prayer is said at the start of a Community Engagement Response Team (C.E.R.T) meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
The marching band waits to begin during the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, along 16th Street Southwest in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
The Century student section cheers during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
First-grade teacher Rebecca Carlson helps student Andrea Boggs with a solar system project Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Washington Elementary School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Lake City’s Nate Evans (23) and manager Lee Siewert take a moment before a football game against Cannon Falls Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Lake City.
Traci Westcott
Vada Kay Wiginton, 3, and her parents Matt Wiginton and Beth Timm are greeted by a horse-drawn carriage as friends and family celebrate her last day of chemotherapy Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, outside of St. Mary’s in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
The Peace Fountain sculpture by Charles E. Gagnon is unveiled after being cleaned, refurbished and placed on a new pedestal, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Rochester, Oronoco and Pine Island Fire crews respond as a structure fire erupts near the intersection of 11th Avenue and 85th Street Northwest on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, north of Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Rochester veterinarian Renee Dina and certified vet technician Amy Stern vaccinate Basil, the rabbit, against Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) as part of a shot clinic held by Peacebunny Foundation Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Quarry Hill Park Animal Hospital in Rochester. The highly contagious foreign animal disease, which can be fatal in wild and domestic rabbits, has been detected in the U.S., and as of September 2021, in Minnesota. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, infected rabbits may be lethargic and reluctant to move, and typically die between a day and a week after becoming infected. The virus kills 70 to 90 percent of infected rabbits. “It [RHDV2] doesn’t need a live host for three months, so it can transmit through just about everything.” Caleb Smith, Founder and CEO of PeaceBunny Foundation said. Smith stressed the importance of washing clothing and hands, and being careful with vehicles especially after visiting hot spot regions.
Traci Westcott
Kids from Rainbow School Christian Preschool play in the leaves Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, across from Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Chatfield fans lay near the end zone during a Section 1AA Championship game against Goodhue Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott
Randy Fitzgerald, a professional gamer, demonstrates how he plays Call of Duty with the button layout he designed allowing him and others with similar disabilities to play the game on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Chatfield’s Jake Brogan cheers during a Class AA State Football Quarterfinal against Minneapolis North Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Kasson-Mantorville student section cheers during a Class AAAA State Football Semifinal game against Becker Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott
Ochain Okey Opiew left, and his siblings Okey, 18, Cham, 17, Opiew, Awillie, 13, and Mary, 8, stand for a portrait Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Austin. Their father Chol Okey Opiew was murdered Wednesday, November 24th in Pinyudo, Ethiopia.
Traci Westcott
Santa waits atop Old City Hall as Rochester Fire Crews begin to rescue him during “Here Comes Santa Claus” presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance and Altra Federal Credit Union on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott
LeRoy-Ostrander celebrates after winning a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. LeRoy-Ostrander defeated Fertile-Beltrami 58-8.
Traci Westcott
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.
Traci Westcott
President Joe Biden mingles after speaking at Dakota County Technical College Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rosemount.
Traci Westcott
Dylan Walterman of Creative Curb Appeal shovels a sidewalk as snow continues to fall downtown Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott
Lewiston-Altura’s Thomas Menk waits to be introduced during a boys basketball game against St. Charles Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Lewiston-Altura High School in Lewiston.
Traci Westcott
Rocky Papenfus, a tenant, surveys the damage from Wednesday’s storm after a tree fell in front of his apartment Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, on the 600-block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in Rochester. “I went to open my door and I was blocked in,” Papenfus said. “They [Rochester Fire Department] spent about a half hour sawing me out.”
Traci Westcott

