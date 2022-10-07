We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders campaigns for Attorney General Keith Ellison in Rochester

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared at a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month.

Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
October 07, 2022 01:20 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, takes a selfie with the crowd during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College. The event also featured U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, looks on as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, arrives for a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College. The event also featured U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, speaks during a crowd during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College. The event also featured U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Supporters cheer during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month. The event also featured U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Protesters are asked to leave Rochester Community and Technical College property before a campaign event for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison featuring U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, dances with the crowd during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College. The event also featured U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Supporters cheer during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month. The event also featured U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, speaks during a crowd during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College. The event also featured U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, speaks during a crowd during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College. The event also featured U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders looks on as Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, speaks during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is introduced by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Supporters cheer during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month. The event also featured U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month, embrace during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
