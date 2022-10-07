Photos: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders campaigns for Attorney General Keith Ellison in Rochester
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared at a campaign event Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Rochester Community and Technical College for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is up for reelection next month.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is seen to be in a tight race with GOP challenger Jim Schultz.
