Photos: Voters head to the polls on Election Day

See photos from the Election Day.

Midterm Election
Winnie Anjewierden, 3, sits with her dad, Scott Anjewierden, as he fills out his ballot at Rochester Community and Technical College on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
November 08, 2022 10:55 AM
Midterm Election
A "VOTE HERE" sign blows in the wind outside a polling location on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Midterm Election
"I Voted" stickers on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Midterm Election
Voters fill out their ballots at Rochester Community and Technical College on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Midterm Election
A voter arrives at Rochester Community and Technical College to vote on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Midterm Election
A voting booth at a polling location on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Midterm Election
Voters fill out their ballots at Riverside Central Elementary School on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Midterm Election
Voters check in with elections officials at Rochester Community and Technical College on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Midterm Election
"FUTURE VOTER!" stickers on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
