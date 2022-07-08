SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022

A goat show, a sheep, show and a tractor pull at the Winona County Fair Grounds in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 07, 2022 09:29 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Winona County Fair
Simon Warnkagathje grooms one of his sheep for show in the 4-H Sheep Show at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
A goat, ready for show in, part of a 4-H Market Goat Show at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
Participants in the 4-H Sheep Show hold their sheep still while waiting for the judge, Justin Luther (far right) to choose the top two competitors during the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
Bethany Finnegan shakes hands with judge Justin Luther after her sheep Phatso is chosen as the reserve, or second place, during the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
Attendees sit in the infield of the track to watch the tractor pull at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
Kylie Verthein moves one of her cows that will show in a 4-H competition during the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
Cows wait in one of the staging areas to be viewed by festival attendees ahead of their competitions during the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
Two men examine restored antique tractors on display at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
Restored antique tractors on display at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
Smoke rises out of the exhaust pipes of tractors that are readied to take part in the tractor pull at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
The tractor pull is the main event at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
Jordan Schott poses for a portrait on his fathers Oliver 1755 before participating in the tractor pull during the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Winona County Fair
Curt Schuttemeier participates in the tractor pull on his Oliver 77 Row Crop during the Winona County Fair in St. Charles on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGFARMINGLIVESTOCKWINONA AREA
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
FranklinPresser.png
Local
Chief Franklin, RPD discuss recent shootings, staff shortages and drug problem in Rochester
Rochester Police Chief James Franklin said a newly formed task force has been combatting the recent shootings and other violent crimes in Rochester so far this year.
July 07, 2022 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
fernbrook family center
Local
Learn to 'center queer voices' at Fernbrook Family Center training
Fernbrook Family Center is hosting its second annual equity, diversity and inclusion training on Aug. 11, 2022. This year's theme is "Centering Queer Voices."
July 07, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
ZED building site.jpg
Business
Former Byron education center sold for $1.7 million
Bluestem Real Estate Byron, which is linked with Oak Park, Ill.-based Ursa Behavioral Health Management, recently paid $1.7 million for the former Zumbro Education District complex at 221 Second Ave. SW in Byron.
July 07, 2022 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Demonte Simmons
Local
2 charged in connection to May Rochester shooting that injured one
A total of five people were arrested recently in Rochester during search warrants related to a May shooting that injured one man. Two of those arrested are facing felony charges related to that shooting.
July 07, 2022 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson