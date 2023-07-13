Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Photos: Winona County Fair on July 12, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
July 12, 2023 at 11:40 PM

The Winona County Fair is held July 7-16, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.

071223-Winona County Fair
Ole Pauly stands and watches as Le’Chunk urinates during the 4-H Clover Buds Swine Showing on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071223-Winona County Fair
Lucia Plenge, 4, left, and Sofia Plenge, 3, right, wait to be unlocked from their seats during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071223-Winona County Fair
Kaylee Steele directs her pig while showing during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071223-Winona County Fair
Kalli Tveten struggles with her cow during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071223-Winona County Fair
Andrew Hilton, left, sits stoically as Marabelle Kurth, middle, and Leah Kurth, right, struggle while ridding The Sizzler during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071223-Winona County Fair
Ole Pauly stands with his hand on his face as Le’Chunk urinates during the 4-H Clover Buds Swine Showing on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071223-Winona County Fair
Tyler Steele watches his pig while showing during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071223-Winona County Fair
Fairgoers take turns sliding down the Fun Slide during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071223-Winona County Fair
Kaylee Steele directs her pig while showing during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071223-Winona County Fair
Anna Bradt slides down the Fun Slide with her daughters Kinsley, 3, left, and Kyla, 7, right, during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071223-Winona County Fair
Tyler Steele watches the other pigs while showing his own during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071223-Winona County Fair
Kalli Tveten struggles with her cow during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
071223-Winona County Fair
Cecilia Plenge, 6, left, Lucia Plenge, 4, middle, and Sofia Plenge, 3, right, wait to be unlocked from their seats during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Daniel Joseph Kenney
Local
Minnesota man sentenced to 18 years for sexually assaulting Olmsted County girls
14h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Stewartville woman killed in car vs. tractor crash in Goodhue County
15h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 9-15, 2023
17h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Med City FC's Andy Wilkinson
Sports
Might there be a fifth season for Med City FC standout Andy Wilkinson?
13h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Football
Prep
Byron's Adam Glynn picks the University of Sioux Falls for football
16h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Your Style - Heather Donovan
Lifestyle
Heather Donovan’s style is anchored on timelessness and simplicity
18h ago
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
rev. sheridan.jpg
Community
From Rochester, with love and other feelings
19h ago
 · 
By  Thomas Weber