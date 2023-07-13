Photos: Winona County Fair on July 12, 2023

The Winona County Fair is held July 7-16, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Ole Pauly stands and watches as Le’Chunk urinates during the 4-H Clover Buds Swine Showing on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles.
Lucia Plenge, 4, left, and Sofia Plenge, 3, right, wait to be unlocked from their seats during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Kaylee Steele directs her pig while showing during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Kalli Tveten struggles with her cow during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Andrew Hilton, left, sits stoically as Marabelle Kurth, middle, and Leah Kurth, right, struggle while ridding The Sizzler during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Ole Pauly stands with his hand on his face as Le’Chunk urinates during the 4-H Clover Buds Swine Showing on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles.
Tyler Steele watches his pig while showing during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Fairgoers take turns sliding down the Fun Slide during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Anna Bradt slides down the Fun Slide with her daughters Kinsley, 3, left, and Kyla, 7, right, during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Tyler Steele watches the other pigs while showing his own during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Cecilia Plenge, 6, left, Lucia Plenge, 4, middle, and Sofia Plenge, 3, right, wait to be unlocked from their seats during the Winona County Fair on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Winona county fairgrounds in St. Charles.
