News
News reporting
Pickups collide and hit semi in Highway 14 crash Tuesday

The pickups collided on U.S. Highway 14 at the intersection of Olmsted County Road 3. Two drivers received non-life threatening injuries.

Byron - Olmsted County map.png
Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell
September 13, 2022 02:14 PM
KALMAR TOWNSHIP — Two pickups collided and hit a semi on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, near Byron.

While traveling west on U.S. Highway 14, a 2022 Ford Pickup and 2019 Ram Pickup turning south on Olmsted County Road 3 crashed. The pickups spun and ran into a 2023 Kenworth Semi, which was at the northbound stop sign on County Road 3, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Both drivers David Michael Gerber, 45, of Decorah, Iowa, in the Ford Pickup and Jeremiah Peter Dingmann, 46, of Royalton, Minnesota, in the semi received non-life threatening injuries in the crash. They were not transported to a hospital, according to the report.

Ryan James Biesemeierr, 29, of Faribault did not have injuries.

Mayo Ambulance, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Bryon Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYBYRON
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
