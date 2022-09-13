Pickups collide and hit semi in Highway 14 crash Tuesday

KALMAR TOWNSHIP — Two pickups collided and hit a semi on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, near Byron.

While traveling west on U.S. Highway 14, a 2022 Ford Pickup and 2019 Ram Pickup turning south on Olmsted County Road 3 crashed. The pickups spun and ran into a 2023 Kenworth Semi, which was at the northbound stop sign on County Road 3, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Both drivers David Michael Gerber, 45, of Decorah, Iowa, in the Ford Pickup and Jeremiah Peter Dingmann, 46, of Royalton, Minnesota, in the semi received non-life threatening injuries in the crash. They were not transported to a hospital, according to the report.

Ryan James Biesemeierr, 29, of Faribault did not have injuries.

Mayo Ambulance, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Bryon Fire Department also responded to the crash.