Think seeing a movie on a big screen is out of the question these days?
Think again. And think back a few decades, as well as out of the box a bit.
On Saturday, a new type of drive-in movie -- think pop-up diesel drive-in -- will be offered in Racine.
"With the COVID and pandemic, safety is the No. 1 priority and taking care of everyone's health is the main thing," said organizer Greg Melartin said. "But there's a mental health aspect and a social aspect to all this and we have the technology now. ... With a drive-in, everyone's in a car -- you're in a bubble, you're not spreading germs, you're not letting germs come in. So we feel we can safely offer an entertainment venue to people."
A group of car enthusiasts from three groups -- Melartin's Fins and Films, Altered Elevation and Rock Road Bandits -- are sponsoring the drive-in at Carr's Bar N' Grill at 10 E. Main St. in Racine, south of Stewartville.
The plan is to show the movie "Inside Out" on the side of a semi trailer in a lot next to Carr's Bar N' Grill. The lot will hold about 150 vehicles and movie-goers will watch from their cars. The sound will be piped through on the FM dial of the car radio.
There is no charge for the movie, but donations will be accepted. The lot will be open to the public beginning at 7 p.m. and the movie will start shortly after 8 p.m. Concessions also will be available by calling Carr's Bar N' Grill.
"We can safely do this as long as everyone uses common sense," Melartin said. "If everything goes good, we're going to do it more often during the pandemic."
For more details on the event, check the Fins and Films Facebook page.