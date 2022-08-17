Pilot not injured in Tuesday helicopter crash in Wabasha County

ELGIN — A Florida man suffered no injuries after a helicopter he was piloting crashed into power lines in Wabasha County, according to a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release:

Tyler Wayne Williams, 31, of Tallahassee, Florida, was flying a Robinson R66 crop dusting helicopter when it collided with power lines north of the intersection of Wabasha County Road 2 and County Road 8 near Elgin.

When Sheriff deputies arrived, they located the helicopter, owned by Iron Horse Aviation out of Gilman, Iowa, and contracted by Ag Partners out of Goodhue Minnesota.

The Federal Aviation Administration assisted via telephone and will be inspecting the wreckage that has been moved to a different location.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plainview Fire Department, Elgin Ambulance Service and Peoples Energy Cooperative also responded to the incident.