News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pilot not injured in Tuesday helicopter crash in Wabasha County

The Florida man's helicopter crashed into power lines just north of Elgin. The Federal Aviation Administration will be inspecting the wreckage.

300162744_445877124249551_1862330906953474275_n.jpg
A crop dusting helicopter crashed into a power line Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, near the intersection of Wabasha County Road 2 and County Road 8 north of Elgin.
Contributed / Wabasha County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 17, 2022 08:53 AM
ELGIN — A Florida man suffered no injuries after a helicopter he was piloting crashed into power lines in Wabasha County, according to a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release:

Tyler Wayne Williams, 31, of Tallahassee, Florida, was flying a Robinson R66 crop dusting helicopter when it collided with power lines north of the intersection of Wabasha County Road 2 and County Road 8 near Elgin.

When Sheriff deputies arrived, they located the helicopter, owned by Iron Horse Aviation out of Gilman, Iowa, and contracted by Ag Partners out of Goodhue Minnesota.

The Federal Aviation Administration assisted via telephone and will be inspecting the wreckage that has been moved to a different location.

The Plainview Fire Department, Elgin Ambulance Service and Peoples Energy Cooperative also responded to the incident.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
